Magalu enters the games market and wants to be a mobile games publisher

After purchasing from Kabum! Earlier this year, Magalu continues to invest in the gaming market

Magazine Luiza has its eye on the gamer market. Part of the company’s new policies involve billion dollar investments in the sector, such as the acquisition of e-commerce KaBum! for the amount of R$3.5 billion. This Thursday (18th), the company announced its entry into the mobile games market, to expand the offer of services and products in its app. O Magalu will invest R$ 100,000 in three projects developed by Brazilian studios, through a public notice.

According to information compiled by Estadão, the company’s objective is to approach initiatives by international giants such as Tencent and Amazon, which are betting on the production of games to accelerate growth in digital platforms. the bet of Magalu will involve casual games, slightly different from Amazon and Tencent’s scope, which will be accessible on iOS and Android systems.

Thiago Catoto, director of Luiza Labs, Magalu’s innovation hub, comments that the initiative embraces a sector with many consumers, but few producers in Brazil. “These are short games to play on the bus, for example, and that have a shorter development time. Our objective is to promote the national industry and we are interested in bringing more companies to this segment“, explained Catoto.

Magazine Luiza’s new bet reinforces the company’s commitment to the games market, after made the biggest investment in its history by purchasing the e-commerce KaBum!, in addition to acquiring the Young Nerd channel. The notice to be launched is the company’s first step, which in the future is also thinking of exploring the PC and console gaming market. According to Catoto, as the development cost for other platforms is higher, the company decided to start its trajectory in the universe of games through mobile.



Magalu’s CEO, Frederico Trajano, says that with the purchase of KaBum! the company consolidates itself as one of the leaders in e-commerce in Brazil, betting on one of the fastest growing markets in the world: gamer and geek products. Now, with the company’s entry into the game development sector, we will see a new branch of Magalu that, if it works out, can generate new profits for the company, in addition to fostering the national game development market, so lacking in investments.

Source: Estadão