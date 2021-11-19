Magalu, Via and Americanas: analysts see more challenges in the short term after shares drop up to 65% in 2021

SAO PAULO – With a scenario of high interest rates, economic slowdown and fiscal risk on the market’s radar, added to a third quarter that has already brought somewhat discouraging signs about the pace of recovery, the actions of retailers, especially the e-commerce companies register a sharp drop on the stock market.

Via (VIIA3), accumulated from 2021 until the session on Wednesday (17), its shares had a drop of 65%, the biggest drop on the Ibovespa, while Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) fell 62%, with the shares in a strong drop of 32% in just three trading sessions after the balance sheet was released. Americanas (AMER3), in turn, had a write-off of 56% of its assets. Check out more about the topic by watching Coffee & Stocks this Thursday (18th) with Carolina Ujikawa, manager of Mauá Capital (player above).

The environment, which was already drawing out more negative for companies, gained yet another ingredient after the announcement of the Free Market, which prompted an analysis by Credit Suisse about companies in the sector.

Credit revisited the competitive landscape for companies after this week’s Mercado Livre equity offering, which led to total funding of $1.55 billion. Analysts point out that the company, based in Argentina and whose shares are traded on Nasdaq, has taken the “pole position” in terms of cash and now has more firepower to continue investing and support strong growth ahead. The company is followed by Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Americanas (AMER3) and Via (VIIA3).

According to Victor Saragiotto and Pedro Pinto, Credit analysts, the current, more challenging scenario requires a more careful use of cash. “As if all the recent challenges faced by Brazilian e-commerce companies were not enough, the Free Market offer has returned to the most competitive scenario for Magalu, Americanas and Via”, they point out.

However, although they recognize that the funding, of around R$ 8.5 billion, seems to be a very expressive volume of capital, Saragiotto and Pinto point out that it does not drastically change the competitive scenario, which will remain as strong as it was in recent years. In addition, Magalu and Americanas still have a lot of cash, which helps in revenue growth.

However, funding news should remain on investors’ radar. Analysts stress that, as e-commerce in Brazil is all about growth, the main e-commerce companies have invested a lot of money to increase their presence in the online market (the four biggest e-commerce companies have raised R$ 40 billion since the beginning of 2019). Thus, sustaining a strong balance sheet is critical to facing the persistently turbulent competitive environment.

Analysts point out that, just for comparison, while MELI’s follow-on represented a very small dilution, the same amount would dilute Magalu and Americanas shareholders by 12% and 22%, respectively. Via’s situation is a little more extreme, with a 49% dilution.

The last few days have still shed light on important changes from the second to the third quarter of 2021. In recent months, Magalu has been quite aggressive in a share buyback program that, combined with the worsening in margins seen in the third quarter and the disbursement for the acquisition of KaBum!, should reduce the company’s firepower, with cash position that fell from BRL 7.7 billion to BRL 5.67 billion.

Check below the “firepower” of companies between the second and third quarter of 2021:

Via has also seen significant changes, given the unexpected increase in labor provisions that are likely to have a long-lasting impact on results. Consequently, its “firepower” dropped from BRL 1.86 billion to BRL 610 million, with a potentially negative trend in the future. Americanas managed to increase its Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue) to 11.8%, having a “firepower” of around R$ 3 billion (compared to R$ 3.4 billion in the second quarter).

Short term remains challenging

Credit continues to assess that the near term will remain difficult for e-commerce companies, given the weak growth of physical channels and strong comparison bases in the main categories. However, they believe in the increased penetration of e-commerce and attractive growth for 2022, which may represent a turning point for Magazine Luiza and Americanas, both with an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) by the bank.

Regarding Via, bank analysts remain less constructive, as the recent increase in labor provisions will likely require a lot of cash that was previously expected to be invested in growth, which helps justify the underperform recommendation (projection of performance below of the market average).

Highlighting the challenging scenario for the sector, Morgan Stanley aims to remain very selective with retail companies. Regarding e-commerce, it has an overweight recommendation (exposure above the market average) for Mercado Livre, traded on Nasdaq, and for Magazine Luiza on B3.

For Magalu, the focus is on the secular thesis of digitization, despite the headwinds in the short term. However, the target price for the asset was reduced from R$19 to R$17, still a potential increase of 83% compared to the previous day’s closing. For Via, whose recommendation is equal weight (exposure in line with the market average), the target price was cut from R$9 to R$8, still a potential increase of 44% compared to the last closing. For AMER3, also with equal weight recommendation, the target price is BRL 43, or upside of 29%.

XP, in turn, continues to see a challenging scenario for the segment and has a recommendation equivalent to neutral for the three shares of Brazilian companies with exposure to e-commerce, with a target price of R$ 10 for the VIIA3 share (upside from 80%), R$45 for AMER3 (35% upside) and R$18 for MGLU3 (32% increase).

As for the third quarter numbers, even with the strong base of comparison and increased competition, the companies’ online channels continued to grow year-on-year in the third quarter, but there was a deterioration in profitability and cash burn.

The next big catalyst for assets is Black Friday, which XP says may not be as weak as consensus analysis is hoping for as consumer purchase intent remains high. However, they see a risk on the profitability side, as analysts at the house believe that the conversion of sales will only occur if prices and promotions are attractive.

On a conference call after the results, Frederico Trajano, President of Magazine Luiza, highlighted his prospects for Black Friday, hoping to sell off the 100-day inventory of products during the event and the retailer’s traditional early-year promotion. According to the executive, the healthy level of stock would be 70 days. The extra inventory due to weaker demand, which made the company record a provision of BRL 395 million in the third quarter, in addition to a scenario of weakness in physical stores (considered more profitable), contributed to Magalu’s shares recording a strong decline after the swing.

“We weren’t expecting the slowdown that occurred in sales of physical stores in the third quarter and we ended up with a larger inventory,” stated Trajano. There was an 8% drop in total sales at Magalu physical stores in the third quarter compared to the previous year and 14.6% in the same-store concept.

Roberto Rodrigues, the retailer’s financial director, said the provision will be gradually reversed as the company reduces inventories. He explained that the stocks are not obsolete products and that they were assembled since the beginning of the year amidst the logistics problems brought by the pandemic that made the company fear that it would run out of enough merchandise.

Magazine Luiza, whose brick-and-mortar stores sell mainly home appliances and electronics and with costs that vary significantly with the exchange rate, even bet that sales would be more heated in the second half of the year, said Rodrigues.

The executive stated that the company was optimistic about the progress of vaccination programs and withdrawal of social isolation measures, something that could encourage the flow of customers in physical stores, even though the economic scenario in the country had already been deteriorating, with an increase in inflation and interest and devaluation of the real.

Trajano acknowledged that, in the “very short term”, the situation of the company’s physical stores, which work in harmony with the company’s e-commerce platform, will remain “challenging”, but that this is no reason for the company to change its business model . “But we have a history of recovering from difficult moments”, he highlighted. “It’s not a business model problem, it’s a macroeconomic problem,” he added.

According to Trajano, Magazine Luiza, which until the third quarter had been sparing in promotions and events to avoid crowding of customers in stores due to fears related to the pandemic, changed tactics as of last month.

“The order is to crowd… We were very responsible in being careful to set an example, but as of October we have the order to crowd together to have a lot of people in stores, but this, obviously, given the economic context, is still very complicated”, said Trajano during the conference call.

The executive explained that Magazine Luiza will continue investing in new product categories to increase the recurrence of customer purchases from its digital platform, similarly to what has been developed by rival Americanas. One of Magazine Luiza’s main bets in this regard is the fashion category.

For XP, Magalu’s provisioned inventories should be diluted over the course of the fourth quarter, due to greater competition and a more fragile consumer in the face of the macroeconomic deterioration, which thus leads to maintaining a neutral vision for the sector.

Thus, the short-term scenario is quite challenging for companies in the sector, even though some analysts positively view some assets with an eye on the long term, such as the case of Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley with Magazine Luiza.

Regarding Black Friday, XP analysts point out: “We maintain our cautious view for the e-commerce segment, while the results of the apparel companies could be a positive surprise”.

(with Reuters)

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related