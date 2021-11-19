Maiara and Maraisa refuse to perform in the city where Marília Mendonça died

Invited to present a show in Caratinga, Minas Gerais, where the plane crash that killed took place Marília Mendonça 4 more people who were on the aircraft, on November 5th, the sisters Maiara and Maraísa did not accept to make the presentation. At least not yet, as it’s all too early in everyone’s minds. And in the feeling too.

According to the advice of the pair, on another date the presentation may take place, given a new invitation. The show would be at the João da Costa Mafra Exhibition Park, the same location, where Marília would perform on the tragic day she died.

THE MISSIONS

Last weekend, Maiara and Maraísa were touched – and were moved – with their first performance, replacing Marília Mendonça in Lorena, in the interior of São Paulo. Both the singers and the public took the opportunity to pay a beautiful tribute to Mendonça.

Last weekend, they sang in Lorena, at a party where there would be a friend’s show, as a way to honor her.

TRIBUTE AND EMOTION

At dawn on Monday, November 15th, there was a concert in which Maiara and Maraísa took over from Marília Mendonça, who died on November 5th, with 4 other people, in the fall of the flight that took her to a concert in Caratinga, Minas Gerais.

The presentation took place in Lorena, in the interior of São Paulo, and was full of emotion, honoring the singer who died so early, at 26 years of age.

The program Encontro, on Globo, showed some moments of the emotional show.

Marília Mendonça appears on screen at a concert in the city of Lorena Photo: Reproduction Encontro/TV Globo

MARILIA ON THE SCREEN

The opening of the show already brought tears to all those present: On a giant screen, a video of Marília Mendonça was shown, before the sisters entered the scene, singing her friend’s hits.

With emotion at the surface, in one of the moments, Maiara and Maraísa couldn’t hold back their tears and the audience followed the song, in a gigantic and incredible chorus.

Luísa Sonza was there and took the stage to sing the song “Infiel” with the duo.

Show by Maiara and Maraísa, tribute to Marília Mendonça, in Lorena Photo: Reproduction Encontro/TV Globo

The audience sang with Maiara and Maraísa, in homage to Marília Mendonça, in Lorena Photo: Reproduction Encontro/TV Globo

IML REPORT POINTS CAUSE OF DEATH OF MARÍLIA MENDONÇA

One week after the death of Marília Mendonça, the first information about what led to her death begin to come out. In general, the public wondered why she had not even left the aircraft alive, which fell into a waterfall in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

The Forensic Institute’s previous response has already been made public. On Friday, November 12, Jornal Extra, from Rio de Janeiro, confirmed what some more attentive eyes have already pointed out: human vital organs cannot withstand the pressure of such an abrupt landing as the one that happened. Therefore, it would not be necessary for the aircraft to catch fire or be in pieces for death to occur. An abrupt fall, like the one that occurred, was the cause of death.

The IML must release the official document within ten days. In the document, the cause of death is given as “blunt polytrauma”, that is, an instantaneous trauma to the internal organs. Thus, death would have been immediate after the accident and none of the victims would have suffered in pain or agonized while medical help did not arrive.

Coroner Pedro Coelho signs the document. He spoke with the Rio de Janeiro publication and gave more details of what could have happened and the possible cause of death. For example, as the aircraft hit high-voltage cables, investigations suspected a possible death from shock. Something he ruled out, as there was no sign of a burn on the body.

In addition, he also said that the bodies of the aircraft’s pilot and co-pilot, Geraldo Medeiros and Tarciso Pessoa Viana, respectively, were sent to the IML in Belo Horizonte. This is because the institution has more resources in the capital of Minas Gerais. There, other exams should clarify doubts about the investigation.

For example, IML physicians must clarify whether or not there was a sudden illness by the pilots of the aircraft. In addition, toxicological tests must show the state of the body and the possible consumption of drinks or drugs during or before takeoff in Goiânia.

