Man ‘pirates’ all Ethereum NFTs and makes available in Torrent

After a woman became a joke after stealing NFTs by saving images on her computer, the joke took on greater dimensions. An Australian downloaded all NFTs available on the Ethereum and Solana network, totaling over 19 TB, and made the collection available for download via Torrent.

“Good morning, here is a torrent with ALL NFTs on Ethereum and Solana.”

The author of the feat is an Australian named Geoff, who prefers not to be identified by his full name, although available. Your motivation is described in just one word: “art”, despite this, he is less shy when talking about the greed of the sector.

Good morning, there’s a torrent of ALL of the NFTs on Ethereum + Solana. pic.twitter.com/F4BLdRNza6 — grubles (@notgrubles) November 18, 2021

Criticized NFTs and called Tulip Mania

The collection has 4.2TB of NFTs available on Solana (SOL) and another 14.9TB of NFTs available on Ethereum. His torrent can be found on NFT Bay — he also created it — an alternate version of The Pirate Bay, known for being the center of piracy.

In the description of the torrent titled The Billion Dollar Torrent — The Billion Dollar Torrent —, Australian Geoff makes a heavy criticism of the sector, warning that the images are not saved in the blockchain and that they are usually on common servers, web 2.0.

“Did you know that an NFT is just a hyperlink to an image that is usually hosted on Google Drive or another web2.0 webhost?

People are spending millions on instructions on how to download images. Because of that you can right click and save as, because they are standard images. The image is not stored in the blockchain contract.

As web2.0 webhosts are known to go offline (errors 404), this handy torrent contains all the NFTs so future generations can study the tulip craze and think collectively…

“What the hell is that? Did we destroy our planet for THAT?!”

Could be done without blockchain

In a press release, available on Github, the Australian comments on his motivation and gives more details on his views on NFTs. When asked “Why do this?”, the answer is “Art”.

His thinking about NFTs is better explained further when Geoff explains that while he believes that digital representations have already surpassed physical ones, for many people this ownership check could be done without blockchain.

Finally, he expresses that people’s dream in relation to web 3.0 is incredible, but the technology is not so much, not to mention the greed and scams within this sector.