With the return of Chapecó, Villasanti and Borja, new doubts settled in Mancini’s mind to climb Grêmio against Chapecoense. The coach after the game with Bragantino admitted not knowing which is his starting lineup.

“Honestly, I don’t know who is the starting lineup today. But I know that if we had 11 before, today we have 18, 19 players who are able to enter already knowing the team’s strategy, which I like to have in my team”, said Vagner Mancini.

Borja was the last player called up to re-appear. The athlete arrived for training today (18). Villasanti and Chapecó returned and trained yesterday (17th). Therefore, you have more chances to play on Saturday (20).

But what we tend to have is that Grêmio won’t repeat the squad they played against Bragantino. That’s because the coach said there would be worn out players if he did that.

“If I repeat the lineup on Saturday (against Chapecoense), on Tuesday (the 23rd, against Flamengo) I will have worn out players. That’s why it’s important to have more people available and find out who’s ready to join.” said Vagner Mancini.

Mancini’s doubts to climb Grêmio against Chapecoense

With these various doubts raised by Mancini, it is difficult to design a Grêmio team to face Chapecoense. After all, everyone expected a repeat after a good performance. But the fact that he raised the need to save completely changes the situation.

Probable Gremio squad:

Brenno (Chapecó); Rafinha (Vanderson), Pedro Geromel (Ruan), Kannemann and Cortez; Thiago Santos (Villasanti) and Lucas Silva (Villasanti); Jhonata Robert, Campaz and Ferreira (Alisson); Diego Souza (Miguel Borja).

Anyway, did you like the news?

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA