Marcelo Benevenuto says that Fortaleza ‘resurrected him’ after a bad year at Botafogo: ‘I was taxed for several things that I’m not’

One of the highlights of Fortaleza’s good campaign in the Brazilian Championship, defender Marcelo Benevenuto recalled last season’s low in the Botafogo, a club with which he has a contract until 2023. In an interview with TNT Sports, before the defeat by rival Ceará by 4-0 this Wednesday, the defender said that he was taxed with many bad things.

– In the last six months of last year I didn’t have such a good time there in Botafogo, I ended up being criticized a lot, taxed for several things that I’m sure I’m not. Whether or not it interferes in the player’s career, even when he goes to the other club, they called me a club, this, that, but I was with a clear conscience of the person I am, the player I am – he said.

Born in the base of Botafogo, Marcelo Benevenuto had a good time with the Alvinegra shirt, but last year he made many mistakes in the team’s vexatious campaign that culminated in relegation in Brasileirão. In addition, the defender was involved in off-field problems, such as being charged by fans when he went to a nightclub after a loss to Corinthians.

Even because of these problems, Botafogo does not have Benevenuto for the next season and the board’s idea is a negotiation. São Paulo even showed interest, as the player himself has confirmed, and Fortaleza signaled that they intend to stay with the defender next season.

– Fortaleza is my second family, I am very grateful to them for the moment they caught me. Whenever I go into the field I have to leave everything behind, because it was Fortaleza that resurrected me for football. I am very happy here and eternally grateful to Fortaleza, which opened its doors for me at the worst moment of my career – stated Benevenuto.