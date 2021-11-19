Marina Ruy Barbosa declares herself to Guilherme Mussi and assumes romance on the web· TV News

Marina Ruy Barbosa finally assumed her relationship with Guilherme Mussi. The actress from the series Rio Connection posted a photo of the two together in Stories on Instagram and declared herself with an emoji of heart. This Wednesday night (17), the couple appeared publicly at the opening of Ginger’s physical store, a brand founded by her, at JK Iguatemi mall, in São Paulo.

The pair had already been seen on other occasions, but avoided expressing themselves about the romance. In July, the actress and the deputy were accidentally photographed in the selfie of a woman named Nina Dimitrova at the last Cannes Film Festival. In the image, at the bottom of the photo, he appears right behind Marina. In October, the two were clicked when disembarking together at Congonhas airport, in São Paulo.

Before starting their romantic relationship, Marina and Mussi were just friends for over two years. In September 2019, the actress was one of the bridesmaids at the wedding of his brother, Eduardo Mussi. At the ceremony, she was with the pilot Xande Negrão, to whom she was married from 2017 until January of this year.

Marina Ruy Barbosa tries to keep a low profile about her personal life. Earlier this month, she even complained about the high exposure to famous people. “Fame brings this vulnerability,” he said in Instagram Stories.

“People think they know everything about your life. with a famous person, that people feel entitled to comment on anything”.

See photos by Marina Ruy Barbosa and Guilherme Mussi:

Marina and Mussi in public

