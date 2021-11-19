Marina Ruy Barbosa takes up a relationship with a pocket member

This Thursday (18th), Marina Ruy Barbosa made a discreet statement to her new boyfriend, the Pocket Narist Deputy Guilherme Mussi. On Instagram, the actress shared a photo next to her partner, putting only a heart emoji.

The photo was taken during the opening of Ginger, Marina Ruy Barbosa’s clothing brand, in a luxury mall in São Paulo.

Marina divorced pilot Alexandre Negrão in January after three years of marriage. The actress and Negrão got married on October 7, 2017, in a glamorous ceremony for 800 guests in Campinas (SP), where the pilot’s family lives.

Mussi is a supporter of Bolsonaro

Guilherme Mussi is known for holding parties in the middle of a pandemic, with sound harmful to neighbors and with many people not following the WHO recommendations.

Survey on the political position of the congressman found that of 62 votes in parliamentary sessions and voting on projects, Mussi was in favor of the Bolsonaro government in 59 votes until 2020.

Graduated in business administration, Guilherme Mussi is in his fifth term as federal deputy. It is not the first time that the congressman appears on the list of the most absentees in the Chamber. He has already missed 29 times from plenary sessions with a percentage of 33.72% of absence.

Mussi was married to Rebeca Abravel, daughter of Silvio Santos, and Luciana Tranchesi, daughter of Eliana Tranchesi, owner of luxury brand Daslu.

