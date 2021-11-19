Marinho has no thigh injury, but still has pain and is in doubt at Santos for derby | saints

After leaving the field in Santos’ 2-0 victory over Chapecoense, in the first half, with pain in the posterior region of his left thigh, Marinho underwent an image exam this Thursday, but no injuries were detected.

Despite the test result, Marinho is still in pain at the site and will be re-evaluated daily until the derby against Corinthians, on Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, to find out if he has conditions to take the field. For now, the forward is in doubt for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Marine in Santos x Chapecoense

Marinho scored Santos’ first goal in last Wednesday’s victory at Vila Belmiro. With a penalty, the attacker opened the scoring. Minutes later, he was replaced and left the lawn crying because of the problem in his left thigh.

At a press conference after the match, coach Fábio Carille ruled out the presence of Marinho against Corinthians.

– In our experience, it will definitely stay a few days. I no longer count on Marinho for the match against Corinthians. Of course he will pass an exam to know the gravity and, who knows, we will have him for the last games. The way it turned out today, we’ll hardly have it on Sunday,” Carille said.