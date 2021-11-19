The financial market’s estimate for the IPCA, called Brazil’s official inflation, grew from 9.33% to 9.77% in 2021. In short, this is the 32nd consecutive increase in the projection. For 2022, the inflation estimate was 4.79%. For 2023 and 2024, the forecasts are 3.32% and 3.09%.

You’ll probably like it too:

What will happen to savings if the Selic goes above 8.5%?

How much money invested in savings devalues ​​with inflation?

Market projects inflation to 9.77% and Selic reaching 11%

During the month of October, added to the increase in fuel and food prices, inflation increased 1.25%. In short, it is the biggest for the month since 2002, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Therefore, the indicator accumulates highs of 8.24% in the year and 10.67% in the last 12 months.

Furthermore, the forecast for 2021 is above the inflation target that should be followed by the Central Bank (BC). The target, defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN), is 3.75% for 2021, with a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage points up or down. That is, the lower limit is 2.25% and the upper limit is 5.25%. On the other hand, for 2022 and 2023, the targets are 3.5% and 3.25%, respectively, with the same tolerance range.

It is noteworthy that, to reach the inflation target, the BC uses the basic interest rate, the Selic, as the main instrument. Currently, the rate is at 7.75% per year. For the next Copom meeting, the estimate is that the Selic will increase another 1.5 percentage points, in an attempt to contain inflation.

When the Copom raises the basic interest rate, the goal is to curb heated demand and inflation, and this impacts prices, as higher interest rates make credit more expensive and encourage savings. Thus, higher rates can also hamper the economy’s recovery.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com