Masks reduce the incidence of covid-19 by 53%, says study – 11/18/2021

Masks reduce the incidence of covid-19 by 53%, says study – Analysis of more than 30 surveys highlights the need to maintain the use of facial protection, as well as social distancing, hand washing and vaccination campaigns.

The use of face masks is one of the most effective public health measures to combat the coronavirus, as it reduces the incidence of covid-19 by 53%, according to an article published in the British journal The BMJ this Thursday (11/18).

The study, which analyzed more than 30 surveys around the world, evaluated non-pharmaceutical interventions against the disease.

“This systematic review and meta-analysis suggests that various personal and social protection measures, including hand washing, mask use, and physical distancing, are associated with reductions in the incidence of covid-19,” the researchers wrote.

Physical distance can reduce contamination risks by 25%. Hand washing also decreases the incidence by 53% – the analysis, however, includes a small number of studies on this topic.

Vaccines are effective and safe, but they do not provide 100% protection. In addition, most countries have not vaccinated all of their populations and it is still not known whether immunizers will be able to prevent new variants of the coronavirus that may emerge in the future.

The findings of the study published in The BMJ, therefore, underscore the need to maintain the use of masks, social distance and hand washing, in addition to vaccination campaigns.

Countries abandon the use of masks

Researchers involved in the study, from the Universities of Monash, Australia, and Edinburgh, Scotland, say that broader measures, such as lockdowns, closing borders, schools and workplaces, still need further analysis, to make it possible to assess its potential impact on populations.

Detailed analysis of these measures, in addition to quarantines and isolations, is not yet possible due to differences in study design, outcome measures and quality, the scientists said.

Mandatory use of masks was adopted by many countries at the start of the pandemic, but several governments have partially or completely abandoned this recommendation.

In Brazil, the rules vary between states and cities, without a direct recommendation by the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 cases worldwide now total more than 255 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The total number of deaths associated with the disease now exceeds 5.1 million.