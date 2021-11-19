Mauro Cezar: Brusque, STJD and the silence of football players and clubs – 11/19/2021

It is on the Lei em Campo blog: “Brusque’s appeal was accepted by the majority of auditors on trial at the STJD in the case of racial injury against Celsinho, from Londrina. With the result, the club takes back the three points withdrawn at the 1st instance and forwards the permanence in Series B”.

The decision of the Superior Court of Sports Justice was taken about 48 hours before the Black Awareness Day and represents a slap in the face for society and all those who work in any way in football. Worse than the embarrassing impunity is the pardon granted by the suits.

When they faced off against Brusque and Londrina, midfielder Celsinho, from the Paraná team, claimed to have been called a “monkey” by the president of the Deliberative Council of the Santa Catarina club, Júlio Antônio Petermann. It was even registered in the summary by the referee Fábio Augusto Santos Sá the phrase: “Go cut that hair, you bee bunch”.

Brusque and manager were denounced for “discriminatory act” and punished by the STJD with a loss of three points and a fine of R$ 60 thousand, in addition to a 360-day suspension and a fine of R$ 30 thousand to Petermann. By accepting the Brusquense appeal, the court hurts feelings and undermines the fight against racism.

Amidst all this, the silence of the vast majority of the football community. Where are the players, former players and other clubs now? And those who publicly embrace the cause on social media, why the silence at the moment? Wouldn’t it be time to repudiate the decision made? Or are there people playing only for the stands, but avoiding the split at the moment of truth? The omission makes this all the more abject.

