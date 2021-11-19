MediaTek introduces Dimensity 9000 platform for high-end 5G cell phones

During the Executive Summit held in the afternoon and evening of this Thursday (18), MediaTek made official its new mobile platform with 5G, for high-end cell phones. The company introduced the Dimensity 9000 model, as TSMC’s first to use a 4 nm lithograph. The chipset will be focused on delivering better performance, with a lower power consumption than its predecessors. TudoCelular has covered the event to show you the details of the presentation.

CPU performance

The Dimensity 9000 comes with a new Armv9 architecture on its processor. The CPU has eight cores, consisting of one Cortex-X2 at 3.05GHz, three Cortex-A710 at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A510 at 1.8GHz. system. With the debut of the Cortex-X2 core, the semiconductor developer promises a 35% increase in performance and 37% in energy efficiency, when compared to the current flagship Android – not specified by the company.

The 14MB total cache also aims to deliver a PC tier, with a 7% increase in performance and a 25% reduction in bandwidth, compared to an 8MB design. In benchmarks, the results show more performance both at the system level (+35%) and on just one core (+10%), against the top of the line Android at the moment. When analyzing multiple cores, the Dimensity is above the iPhone 12 Pro Max and comes close to the performance of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

When it comes to app opening times, the Dimensity 9000 outperforms the fastest Android flagship of the moment on solutions like Instagram, Skype, Twitter, Netflix, RPG games, racing games and MMORPGs.

GPU with Ray Tracing

MediaTek’s new chipset will also be the first in the world to feature the Mali-G710 GPU. It promises 35% better performance, with 60% more energy efficiency, compared to this year’s top-of-the-line Android. MediaTek even promises support for Ray Tracing features in their graphics, which improves viewing of light and shadow in games. Furthermore, the chip would deliver a higher average of frames per second than the most advanced iPhone at the moment.

In AnTuTu v9, the chip was able to achieve a score of 1,007,396, in a model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, in addition to Android 12 as the operating system.

LPDDR5x First Memory

The Dimensity 9000 chip will debut LPDDR5x memory globally. It will offer four channels and 7,500 Mbps. Compared to its 5,500 Mbps LPDDR5 predecessor, there was a 36% increase in bandwidth and a 20% reduction in latency for heavy loads.

energy consumption

In energy consumption, MediaTek compared the performance of the new platform with the top of the line Android of the moment. The chipset can use up to 40% less battery power when suspended, in airplane mode, or with the system idle. In multimedia, the decrease reaches 65%, in scenarios such as playing videos in 8K, recording movies in 4K or playing music through headphones. When it comes to gaming, the economy reaches 25% in the MOBA genre, with lows also seen in Battle Royale, racing and RPG games.

Fifth generation of APU

MediaTek’s fifth-generation APU is focused on delivering Artificial Intelligence with low power consumption. Compared to the previous generation, there was a 400% increase in both performance and energy efficiency. The Dimensity 9000 still shows improvements when paired with the flagship iPhone of 2021. The new chip showed 66% more performance and 31% gains in energy efficiency.

The performance of Artificial Intelligence showed a 16% improvement, compared to Google’s Tensor, in addition to being well above the Android flagship of the moment.

Cameras and Multimedia

Among the features present in multimedia, the Dimensity 9000 comes with a series of unprecedented features. One of them is to support a capture of up to 320 MP, or even the possibility to use a triple set of 32 MP + 32 MP + 32 MP. Through its IPS with three exposures for HDR, it is capable of recording up to 9 gigapixels per second, with 10 times more noise reduction, and recording videos at up to 270 fps. It also supports encoding and decoding of 8K recordings, as well as being the first in the world to play AV1 videos in this resolution.

Displays with the component will have adaptive HDR10+ compatibility and may contain WQHD+ resolution at 144 Hz refresh rate, or Full HD+ at 180 Hz.

Connectivity

In connectivity, MediaTek promises the fastest 5G modem on the market. It already delivers the features of 3GPP Release 16 and promises up to 1.5x download speed, which can reach 7Gbps with 300 MHz aggregate, plus 3x upload speed in areas with weak signal. MediaTek 5G UltraSave 2.0 technology allows you to optimize the use of the fifth-generation mobile network in order to save energy and save battery power. In connected mode, the consumption reduction reaches 43% against the most advanced iPhone of 2021. In high speed mode, the low reaches 27%.

In wireless internet, there is compatibility with Wi-Fi 6E technology, with 160 MHz channel, in the 6 GHz band. The platform will also debut Bluetooth 5.3 on smartphones and will allow a complete GNSS navigation, with GPS (L1/L5) , Galileo (E1/E5a), Glonass, BeiDou (B1i/B1c/B2a), NavIC and QZSS.





