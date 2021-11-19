Meet the sisters who are successful on Tiktok

21-year-old Lupita Andrade gained fame on TikTok after an outburst about always being “sailing” from her sister, Carmen. Omphalopagus twins, a rare type that represents only 10% of Siamese, the two share some ribs, liver and digestive, reproductive and circulatory systems.

In their joint profile on the social network, Lupita jokes that she always “spoils” the photos of Carmen and her boyfriend, as she is constantly following them due to her physical condition. Currently, they accumulate more than 1.7 million followers on the platform and have even won a documentary on British TV.

Lupita and Carmen were born in Veracruz, Mexico, in 2002, but moved to Connecticut, United States, when they were just two years old, in search of specific medical treatments.

At the time, doctors believed it would be too risky to separate them, as the two shared so many vital organs. They spent years doing physical therapy and learning to live together to walk and move around. Now, after coming of age in health, experts believe they have a good chance of surviving into old age.

In 2020, the twins granted an interview to the British tabloid Mirror in which they told details about their trajectory. “The doctor told my father – choose one or both will die. We would both have died if a charity hadn’t brought us to the US,” Lupita said.

Even though they are physically united, they defend that they are completely different people: Carmen is the most talkative, while Lupita is the funniest. The growth process, however, was not an easy task. “We argued a lot when we were little, it was the process of understanding the fact that we were stuck together,” Carmen told the publication.

They took their first steps at age four and, over time, learned to balance and coordinate their bodies. During their lifetime, the twins revealed that they heard many inappropriate or prejudiced comments, but always tried to deal with the situation in a good mood.

“It depends on the day, but [tentamos] deal with comedic responses. For example, if someone asks us if we are twins or sisters, we usually respond with something like ‘no, we’re just very close cousins,'” said Lupita.

Commenting on their plans for the future, the pair told the British newspaper that Carmen has already learned to drive and that they plan to work managing an agricultural company. They have already started studying and hope to study veterinary medicine.

“We’ve both been interested in animals since we were five years old,” says Lupita. “But because of certain physical problems, we’re going to study veterinary technology, and hopefully we’ll go ahead and get a bachelor’s degree in animal science.”