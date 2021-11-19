Megaoperation against animal game apprehended luxury cars, gold bars and more than BRL 700 thousand

Politicians, businessmen and public servants in the Capital and in the southern interior of the state were targets of a mega-operation by the Civil Police of Ceará (PCCE) this Thursday, 18, which is investigating a criminal scheme to exploit the animal game in several cities in Ceará. called Varinius publiusPublius Variinus was an ascendant Roman politician and rival of Claudius Glabbro (also a politician) in 73 BC He is portrayed by historians as an ambitious man who considers his rivals insignificant. Although he had arrogance and arrogance as his main characteristics, Varinius was liked by many because of his sociable manner and facility with words. (Source: Spartacus Brazil)

, the offensive carried out 97 search and seizure warrants and arrested five suspects in the act. The 213 police officers involved in the task force also seized more than R$700,000 in cash, two gold bars, cell phones, jewelry and 39 luxury cars.

Among those investigated are the president and vice president of the Juazeiro do Norte Chamber of Councilors, Darlan Lobo (PTB) and Capitão Vieira (PTB), respectively, in addition to councilor Beto Primo (PSDB). The Justice determined, at the request of the PC-CE, the removal of the three parliamentarians for 180 days, a period that can be renewed for an equal period, depending on the progress of the police investigation. They also had movable and immovable property sequestered, bank accounts blocked and are prohibited from moving values ​​in investment funds.

In addition to the councilors, two civil servants from the Municipality of Juazeiro do Norte and one from the Regional University of Cariri (Urca) were also removed from their positions. They are suspected of having committed several crimes against the public administration, such as embezzlement, passive corruption, active and fraud in bidding. The investigations indicate that the public agents would have a direct connection with the businessmen appointed as the heads of the criminal organization. The Civil Police did not release their names.

According to the head of the Regional Civil Police Office of Crato (DRPC), Giuliano Sena, the gang moved about BRL 400 million between 2016 and 2020. The investigation began in 2019. “Initially the targets were the explorers of the animal game here in Cariri and Centro-Sul, but in the course of the investigation, it was discovered that some bicheiros were councilors or had relatives in the Juazeiro do Norte Chamber”.

Later, the Police discovered that these same councilors and some former councilors maintained illicit relationships with the municipal public service. “There was influence peddling, vehicle releases, malfeasance, active and passive corruption, embezzlement… and then the investigation took another turn”, explained the delegate during a press conference this Thursday, 18, at the DRPC headquarters.

Also according to Sena, in addition to involvement in the animal game, two of the investigated lawmakers would also have benefited from fraudulent bidding processes during the administration of former mayor Arnon Bezerra (PTB).

According to the delegate, there were guidelines for the City to buy construction material for public works in companies registered in the name of “oranges”, which transferred the illicit amounts to councilors.

prisons



According to the investigations, the animal game exploitation scheme would be commanded by five businessmen from Cariri and the Center-South. The PC-CE requested the arrest of all of them, but the request was not granted by the Judiciary. However, precautionary measures were determined, such as the use of electronic ankle bracelets. The investigated have up to 48 hours to voluntarily report to the Regional Electronic Monitoring Cell, in Juazeiro do Norte, where the equipment must be installed. If they fail to comply with the determination, they will be subject to preventive detention.

During the execution of search and seizure warrants, this Thursday, 18, five people were arrested in the act, two for illegal possession of firearms and three for gambling. The specific location of the prisons was not disclosed. The operation was carried out in Crato, Juazeiro do Norte, Barbalha, Santana do Cariri, Várzea Alegre and Fortaleza.

new president



With the removal of the president and the 1st vice-president of the Juazeiro do Norte Chamber, the 2nd vice-president of the house, William Bazilio (PMN), was raised to the highest position in the legislature. He will remain in the presidency on an interim basis until there is a possible court order that determines otherwise. The councilor commanded the ordinary session held this Thursday afternoon, the 18th, but made no mention of the new composition of the board of directors.

THE PEOPLE contacted the house’s legal counsel, who said they had been notified of the court decision a few hours before the session. The official letter, to which the article had exclusive access (pdf available below), also determines that, within 48 hours, all logins and passwords for accessing computers or private networks of the three members of parliament who are removed are cancelled.

Click here to download the PDF.

With the suspension of the councilors’ mandates, three alternates should be summoned in the next few days to take the seats that were left vacant: Auricélia Bezerra (PTB), Romão França (PTB) and Jesualdo Duarte (PSDB). According to the internal regulations of the house, even with the leave, Darlan Lobo, Capitão Vieira and Beto Primo will continue to receive remuneration related to the position. Payments are only canceled in case of cancellation of mandates.

Positions



THE PEOPLE he sought out, on Thursday night, the 18th, the three councilors removed from their duties in Juazeiro do Norte. Darlan Lobo and Capitão Vieira did not answer or return the calls. Beto Primo, on the other hand, who participates in a national event in the footwear sector in Gramado (RS), informed that he had not yet learned about the content of the investigations. “Right now, I can’t even speak out because I don’t even know what they’re accusing me of. Now, of course, a court decision is not discussed, it is fulfilled”, said the congressman, adding that he will meet with his lawyers this Friday, 19, when he returns to Juazeiro, to study the best defense strategy. “I hope that the investigations truly clarify the facts”, he concluded.

The Regional University of Cariri (Urca), which had a staff member removed as a result of the investigations, said it has not yet been officially notified of the decision (read the order in the pdf below) until tonight. The same was said by the City of Juazeiro do Norte, which had two agents suspended. The report was unable to contact former mayor Arnon Bezerra to comment on suspicions of fraud in bids during the period in which he governed the city. (Wesley Júnior – Crato collaborated)

Click here to download the PDF.

Check out the full press conference at the Crato DRPC:

