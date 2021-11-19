Méliuz Share (CASH3) closes with a 10% jump after BofA raises recommendation to buy

Méliuz (Photo: Disclosure/Facebook)

SAO PAULO – Méliuz shares (CASH3) were the highlight of the Ibovespa in this Thursday (18th) session, closing with a jump of 10.22%, to R$ 4.10.

The rise in the shares comes in the wake of Bank of America’s increase in the company’s asset recommendation from neutral to purchase, although the target price has been cut from R$9 to R$7.20, which still represents a potential 75.6% appreciation compared to the close of this session.

Analysts Fred Mendes, Mirela Oliveira and Gustavo Tiseo point out that, when they started covering the share, the thesis was that the valuation was stretched, with a multiple between the firm’s value and expected sales for 2022 of 13 times and that the short term would be of greater pressure considering the company’s expansion and the change in the financial services strategy.

“Although we continue with our view that the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 should be under pressure, we see the current valuation as an attractive entry point”, assess the analysts.

For Mendes, Mirela and Tiseo, the company has had a rapid expansion since going public in November 2020. “We see Méliuz as stronger today, with a history of short but strong execution, along with M&A (mergers and acquisitions) and more talent added to the team. We believe that Méliuz moved in the right direction by launching its own card, despite the short-term pressure and some higher risk”, they add.

The partnership with Banco Pan in the financial services area, according to analysts, was one of the main contributors to Méliuz’s strong performance. “However, due to its entrepreneurial spirit and focused on the medium and long term, Méliuz decided to launch its own card through the acquisition of Banco Acesso. The card will be released in January and while it needs a few months of testing, we think it could be a game changer. We believe that this can boost the numbers for the second half of 2022, while paving the way for more products”, they assess.

In addition, the company has gone from around 140 employees at its IPO to around 800 on September 21 – and around 400 excluding mergers and acquisitions. “We believe that this rapid expansion brings several challenges mainly related to its culture. However, most of the expansion has already taken place and today several of its new employees are working on new products that do not yet generate revenue”, they emphasize.

