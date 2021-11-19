Méliuz’s action fires 10% this Thursday; Bank of America raises buy recommendation

The actions of the Meliuz (CASH3) closed at an expressive high this Thursday (18th), continuing the positive trend seen in the previous trading session.

The cashback and financial solutions company for e-commerce had gains of 10.22% on the Stock Exchange, with the paper quoted at R$ 4.10.

O Bank of America (BofA) updated the recommendation for the role from “neutral” to “buy”, highlighting the company’s short but strong track record of execution. According to the bank, the current valuation of approximately 5 times EV/sales (company value over sales) for 2022 creates an attractive entry point, given Méliuz’s unique and high-quality culture.

BofA highlighted that the share is traded at a valuation similar to that at the time of the initial public offering of shares (IPO, the acronym in English). What changes now is that Méliuz has already proven its ability to deliver results.

“Considering the similar valuation, we see Méliuz stronger today, with a brief but fast track record, along with M&As (Fusions and acquisitions) and more talents added to the team”, said analysts Fred Mendes, Mirela Oliveira and Gustavo Tiseo.

The bank cut the target price from R$9 to R$7 after incorporating the worsening macroeconomic scenario into the investment thesis.