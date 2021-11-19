Mendoza is the first player to give three assists in the same game at Brasileirão 2021 | statistical spy

Forward Steven Mendoza was one of the highlights of Ceará’s great victory over Fortaleza, by 4-0, at Castelão. The rout featured a show by Vina, who scored two goals, and the Colombian, who gave three assists in the match, something unprecedented in Brasileirão 2021 so far. The player became the biggest waiter of the season at Vozão, alongside Vina, with six passes for goal. In addition, he became the 12th player to score three passes in the same game since 2013, when Espião Estatístico began collecting Serie A data.
Mendoza gave three assists in the 4-0 rout at the Círculo-Rei — Photo: Kid Jr. / SVM
Nicknamed “Speedy Mendoza” because of the player’s characteristic speed, the Colombian abused his speed by turning on the counterattack pulled by Fernando Sobral, in the second goal of the match scored by Vina, at the end of the 1st half. Then, at 40 of the 2nd time, he left Vina free at the entrance to the area to mark Ceará’s third in the match. In stoppage time, he took off from midfield and played for Yony González, without a goalkeeper, to mark the fourth. See below the goals of the match:
All goals from Fortaleza x Ceará
+ Vina shines and becomes Ceará’s top scorer in Serie A since 1971
This is not a common brand in Brazilian football. Three assists in a game is rarer than three goals in the same game. O Statistical Spy* went to the numbers, and found that from 2013 until now, in 43 opportunities, some player has scored three or more goals in the same Brazilian Championship game, while in the assists, there was only 12 times a “hat-trick” of passes to goal.
Players with three or more assists in a Brazilian Championship match
|Year
|player (team)
|Match
|Assists
|2014
|Michel Bastos (São Paulo)
|São Paulo 3 x 0 Goiás
|3
|2014
|Mayke (Cruise)
|4 x 2 Chapecoense Cruise
|3
|2015
|Egidio (Palm Trees)
|Palm trees 4 x 0 São Paulo
|3
|2016
|Dudu (Palm Trees)
|4 x 3 Grêmio palm trees
|3
|2016
|Gustavo Scarpa (Fluminense)
|Fluminense 3 x 0 Ponte Preta
|3
|2016
|Magno Alves (Fluminense)
|Fluminense 4 x 2 Atlético-MG
|3
|2016
|Cueva (São Paulo)
|Sao Paulo 4 x 0 Corinthians
|3
|2017
|Keno (Palmeries)
|Palm Trees 3 x 1 Atlético-GO
|3
|2017
|Luan (Association)
|6 x 3 Chapecoense Guild
|4
|2019
|Dudu (Palm Trees)
|Palm trees 4 x 0 Saints
|3
|2019
|Leandro Barcia (Goiás)
|Goiás 4 x 3 Bahia
|3
|2021
|Mendoza (Ceará)
|Fortaleza 0 x 4 Ceará
|3
The record holder in goal passing in the same Brazilian Championship match since 2013 is still Luan, when in 2017 he played for Grêmio and gave four assists in the 6-3 victory against Chapecoense. Dudu has already achieved this feat on two occasions, in two different classics for Palmeiras.
*The Statistical Spy team is formed by: Bruno Murito, Guilherme Maniaudet, Guilherme Marçal, Leandro Silva, Mateus Pinheiro, Roberto Maleson and Valmir Storti.