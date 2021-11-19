Men’s Health: Attitude man takes care of health | Unimed Londrina Advertising Special

November is known as the official month of awareness of the diseases that affect men.

In addition to raising awareness about the importance of early diagnosis of diseases such as prostate cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure, it also seeks to encourage people to have healthy habits in order to prevent diseases.

According to a survey by the Men’s Reference Center, in São Paulo, 50% of men only seek medical care when disease symptoms are already in advanced stages or need surgical intervention.

This attitude is contrary to all the recommendations of health experts.

This is because diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and prostate cancer can be prevented or detected early if the correct measures are taken.

But what are these behaviors? Below are some that you can incorporate into your routine:

Drink at least 2.5 liters of water a day;

Have a healthy and balanced diet;

Exercise daily;

Avoid alcohol and cigarettes;

Try to have a healthy and adequate sleep;

Keep your weight under control;

See your doctor regularly;

Always have safe sex;

Carry out control exams as requested by your doctor.

When it comes to health, another issue that makes all the difference is information.

To collaborate with Men’s Health Awareness Month, Unimed Londrina has prepared a special quiz for you to identify myths and truths about men’s health.

As a result, you will receive more tips, information and exclusive guidance to take care of your health or help someone you know to change their habits.

It’s an interactive way for you to learn and start taking care of yourself.

Click here to start the quiz.