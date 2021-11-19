Mercedes opens “ring” in a fight against Red Bull in F1: “Now it’s MMA”

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner were side by side this Friday in Qatar (Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

All angles of the controversial dispute between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Brazil (Video: Formula 1)

It used to be Olympic boxing, turned professional boxing and now it’s MMA. This is how Toto Wolff defined the intensity of the fight between Mercedes and Red Bull for the titles at stake in the 2021 season of Formula 1. The unfriendly atmosphere between the two protagonists of this year’s World Cup has been going on since the beginning of the year, but it has become more explosive because of the many incidents between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton and exchanges of barbs and suspicions on both sides about their respective cars. On this Friday afternoon (19), in Losail, stage of the Qatar GP, Wolff and Christian Horner, head of Red Bull, gave a press conference and, side by side, there were more nudges.

The conference began with doubts about the decision of the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) to accept or not Mercedes’ request for a review of the incident between Verstappen and Hamilton on lap 48 of the São Paulo GP, last Sunday. The entity denied the request of the seven-time world champion team and maintained the non-punishment of the Dutch driver, definitively ending the case.

Horner understood that the great controversy at Interlagos was merely a race issue, as the track stewards at the São Paulo GP also understood, and said that an eventual review and punishment of Verstappen would set a serious precedent.

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner shake hands at a tense press conference in Qatar (Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

“If they walk this path, all results will be questioned. video footage [oficial], fan footage… This will be considered new evidence. The two pilots braked far and the two escaped. Opponents do everything they can,” he said.

It was there that the British manager brought up again the accident that Verstappen suffered when sharing the Copse corner with Hamilton in the first lap of the British GP, which accentuated even more the rifts between the two teams. “The difference between Silverstone and Brazil is that one driver ended up on the track with a destroyed car and another escaped the track and won”, he shot.

The two team leaders also spoke about relationships and respect for rivals in the midst of such a fierce battle. “The intensity is high. It’s normal,” said Wolff. “Two drivers and two teams fighting for a title. It’s leaning one way, then the other. They had a fantastic weekend in Mexico and we made a comeback. These are very small differences”.

In Horner’s view, “relationship and respect are different things. I respect what Mercedes has done and what Lewis has done, but I don’t need to have dinner with Toto and kiss his ass like other team leaders can. It’s the first time in seven years that they’ve been challenged”, he stressed. “I hope we have a tough and fair fight by the end of the season,” added the Red Bull boss.



Wolff, in turn, spoke again of diplomacy, but emphasized that, in this final stretch of the championship, there is no way to have any other atmosphere than a fight without gloves, as in MMA.

“I open a diplomatic speech. I don’t think anyone would start with an illegal engine and an illegal wing. There are a lot of great people working at Mercedes and at Red Bull. There is respect for each other’s abilities. What started as Olympic boxing turned into professional boxing and is now MMA, but that’s okay. We are in the ring trying to do the best job possible. We took off the glove and fought”, he said.

As the press conference unfolded, news came of the FIA’s decision and the outcome, at last, of the consequences of the São Paulo GP. Toto Wolff said, “I fully expected it. We wanted to encourage the discussion because it will be a theme in the next races and the objective was reached. We didn’t expect to have gone any further. If the pilot goes inside the curve and defends himself like this, there will be no more overtaking on the outside”, he decreed.

Then Horner snapped. “Max missed the start in Mexico.”

“We’re not in kindergarten anymore. The stewards obviously made the right decision. That would open up Pandora’s box regarding a bunch of other incidents that happened in that race,” he added.

Finally, the Red Bull commander reinforced suspicions about the Mercedes car, especially after the improvement over the past few weeks in terms of straight-line speed.

“You heard Toto on the radio after the sprint race [“Lewis, fodam-se todos”, bradou Wolff logo depois da corrida de recuperação de Hamilton depois da prova de sábado em São Paulo]. For the first time they have a rival, and it’s interesting to see how people relate under pressure. It is the sport’s most intense political struggle in recent years. Our car complies with the regulation without a doubt. Do we have any doubts about Mercedes’ straight-line gain in recent races? For sure. Do we expect the FIA ​​to keep an eye on this? We completely trust the FIA. We want to make sure that, in these last races, the cars will be watched very carefully”, he commented.

“With two teams and two drivers fighting for the biggest prize in this sport, all you want is to make sure there is balance on this playing field,” he added.

