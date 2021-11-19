Metaverse is multi-trillion opportunity, says CEO of Epic Games

Fortnite game image (Courtesy/Epic Games)

(Bloomberg) — Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney is perhaps the most enthusiastic supporter of the metaverse after Mark Zuckerberg, one of Facebook’s founders, who renamed his company Meta Platforms.

The founder of Epic has reason to be optimistic. Fortnite, developed by his company, has quickly evolved from a popular “multiplayer” game to an online space where people socialize and famous musicians play virtual concerts.

The game competes with construction games like Minecraft, from Microsoft, and with the title of the same name from Roblox in the search for the metaverse of a virtual environment that would be the platform we use to interact with the Internet and with others and that would replace browsers and mobile apps.

“Over the next few decades, the metaverse has the potential to become a multi-trillion dollar part of the world economy,” the CEO said at a conference in Seoul on Tuesday.

“The next three years will be critical for all companies aspiring to the metaverse, like Epic, Roblox, Microsoft, Facebook,” he said in a later interview. “It’s kind of a race to reach a billion users; whoever brings in a billion users first would be the supposed leader in setting the standards.”

For Sweeney, the battle between legal and rhetorical with giants like Apple and Alphabet, which owns Google, over their app stores and payment systems is, at least in part, driven by their aspirations for the metaverse and the guarantee of that there is a fair field for companies that compete to create it.

“The metaverse is a term similar to the Internet. No company can own it”, said the CEO of Epic.

Epic’s metaverse strategy has two ends: the first is to expand Fortnite from a game with 60 million active users per month to an experience that could reach a billion in the future, said the CEO.

In the other, the company wants to capitalize on its content creation tools, such as the Unreal Engine, for 3D graphics, “enabling all companies in the sector to have a real-time 3D presence”. On that front, Epic will face stiff competition from Nvidia, whose CEO is also optimistic about the new market.

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related