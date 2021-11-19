Minas Gerais city registers the waterfall bath as Cultural Heritage – Gerais

Bueno Brando known as the ‘City of Waterfalls’ (photo: Bueno Brando City Hall/Divulgao) Bueno Brando, in the south of Minas, has several waterfalls that attract tourists and the local population throughout the year. And to safeguard this habit rooted in the identity of Buenos Aires, the waterfall bath was registered as the city’s Cultural Heritage. According to the city hall, the registration is unheard of in Brazil.

The dossier, produced by the Culture Department in partnership with the consultancy AME Cultura, was approved on November 12, at a meeting held by the Heritage Council. Bathing in a waterfall was registered in the book of Knowledge as a sociocultural practice strongly rooted in everyday life and in the identity of Buenos Aires.

“To prepare this record, we had the involvement of the population, owners of land where waterfalls are located, businessmen in the tourism sector. This type of record is something unheard of in Minas Gerais and Brazil. As we are in a state where watercourses and mountains relate so well and represent so much to our history, culture, economy, to our life, this record is not only valuing a local tradition, but a very important cultural element for Minas Gerais. ”, explains the director of the Culture Department, Gerson Rossi.

Bueno Brando known as the “City of Waterfalls”. There are more than 30 waterfalls of different proportions. The custom of bathing in these waters attracts not only the population, but countless visitors annually. Residents and tourists use the waterfalls as a space for sociability, meditation, contact with nature, a setting for photographs and also for the practice of adventure sports, such as cascading.

“Safeguarding this sociocultural practice is a way of keeping water sources active and with sufficient volume of water suitable for bathing, without chemical or biological contamination, in addition to motivating the regulation of conscious land use in harmony with the cultural good, as well as protecting the springs and riparian forests that form important ecological corridors, promoting the dissemination and education of heritage on the importance of protecting the property, and also guaranteeing future generations the constant recreation of this knowledge”, says the note from the city hall.

Waterfall bath as a Cultural Heritage

City Hall Disclosure (photo: There are more than 30 waterfalls of different proportions in Bueno Brando)

Cultural Heritage refers to everything that has historical and cultural importance for a place, such as popular manifestations – festivals and dances –, architecture, cuisine, among others. Natural Heritage includes areas of conservationist and historical importance – which convey the importance of nature to the population.

Although it is common to see waterfalls registered as Natural Heritage, Bueno Brando also wanted to reinforce the cultural importance of the use of this space, which, according to the city hall, “evokes ancient practices, which involve rituals of purification of the body, soul and also medical knowledge, scientific, sanitary and cultural habits”.

(Gabriella Starneck – Special for MS)