Mística sees Flamengo leaving behind the scoreboard in the final of Libertadores e Palmeiras as favorite | Flamengo



Palmeiras and Flamengo make the big decision of Libertadores – Press Release

Published 11/18/2021 16:54 | Updated 11/18/2021 5:33 PM

Rio – Flamengo and Palmeiras are just days away from playing one of the biggest duels in the recent history of South American football. At Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay, rivals will decide Libertadores da América in a match full of ingredients for a great show.

ETERNAL GLORY

Who will put the third Libertadores mug in their trophy room? Flamengo, which lifted its first title in the main competition on the continent in 1981, won the bi-championship in the grand final in Lima, Peru, in 2019, with a historic comeback against River Plate-ARG with two goals from Gabigol.

Verdão, which won the tournament in 1999, repeated the feat in January of this year, at Maracanã, by beating Santos 1-0 in overtime with a goal by Breno Lopes. Two of the richest teams in Brazil, with the best squads, deciding the main cup on the continent. Who can predict this duel?

The Jornal O Dia team got in touch with tarologist Mística Rodrigues, born in Rio de Janeiro and a Flamengo fan. Despite carrying the affection for the club, the specialist in forecasts does not see a good day for November 27 for the Reds.

According to Rodrigues’ views, despite an extremely close match, Palmeiras should win the Libertadores in Uruguay.

“The Búzios show a very disputed game between the two teams. A match to be marked. I can see the favorite Palmeiras and should win the title. The team is more balanced. What I can see of a chance for the title for Flamengo is a similar script with that of 2019. Palmeiras only wins if it’s a turnaround and with the paths opening in the final minutes of the game,” said the tarot reader, completing her vision.

“Flamengo will have a special difficulty for this game and it will be teamwork. On the other side, the cards show a Palmeiras that comes with a lot of focus and a more prepared environment for this final. They are one step ahead. Flamengo would have it. to run a lot, unite at the end and it was as I predicted at the beginning, only with a twist at the end of the game.”

In addition to the difficulty of the match and drawing the favoritism of the team from São Paulo to the big decision, Mística Rodrigues, when opening the shells, saw great highlights in the game on both sides.

“Analyzing everyone very carefully, I see a great disposition for Michael and Bruno Henrique. Regarding Palmeiras, I feel with Raphael Veiga and Weverton. I feel this highlight also with the goalkeeper.”

Flamengo and Palmeiras battle it out on the 27th, in Montevideo, Uruguay, from 5 pm, for the grand final of the Libertadores 2021.