Moto G200 vs Moto G100: see a comparison between cell phones

Motorola made official, this Thursday (18), the Moto G200, the brand’s new high-end cell phone with an intermediate price. The cell phone is a good evolution in terms of hardware, camera, screen and other aspects compared to the Moto G100, which was launched in early 2021.

To get a sense of the size of the evolution between the models, the TechWorld prepared a comparison between the devices.

However, before putting the pair side by side, it is important to remember that the Moto G200 is currently on pre-sale only in the UK and some other European countries for a price of 450 euros (about R$ 2,800 in the current quote). Meanwhile, the Moto G100 is sold here for around R$ 2,800 (BRL 3,200 at Motorola’s official store).

Check, below, the comparison between the two smartphones of the Moto G line, the most popular of the American brand.

The G200 is the new member of the great Moto G family

Screen

The screen is one of the aspects in which it is possible to see an interesting evolution in the Moto G200. It has a 6.8-inch Max Vision LCD display, with FHD+ resolution (2460 x 1080p), HDR10, 144Hz refresh rate and 89% screen-to-body ratio.

Meanwhile, the Moto G100 ships with a 6.7-inch Cinema Vision LCD screen, FHD+ resolution (2520 x 1080p), HDR10, 90Hz refresh rate and 85% screen ratio.

Moto G100 is sold by Motorola as a professional looking phone

Design and construction

The new Moto G200 has a dimension of 168.07 mm (height) x 75.53 mm (width) x 8.89 mm (depth). The device weighs 202g and has a plastic body. Also in terms of design, it has only one USB-C port and IP52 protection.

The little brother of the product is 168.4 mm (height) x 74.0 mm (width) x 9.7 mm (depth). It weighs a little more (207g) and has a plastic body too, but comes with 3.5mm (P2) and USB-C inputs.

The Moto G200 is on pre-order in shades of light blue and gray

Performance and hardware

The Moto G200 comes with a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, which is considered to be one of the most powerful today. The platform was introduced by Qualcomm in December of last year and was present in the ten most powerful Android phone models in May 2021. Motorola’s new smartphone also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the Moto G100 comes with a Snapdragon 870, which was announced in January of this year. It is a 5G chip that has an improved structure from 865+. Even with the good performance, it’s considerably lower than the 888+ as it’s targeted towards mid-range devices.

The Moto G100 also has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In terms of software, both are shipped with Android 11.

The Snapdragon 870 is a processor equipped with intermediate devices

cameras

The Moto G200 has at the rear the main sensor (108 MP), an ultra-wide (120°) and macro (13 MP) and a depth sensor (2 MP). The device’s front camera (centered on the screen) has 16 MP and it can shoot with both the front and rear lenses at up to 30 fps.

The Moto G100 has a 64 MP main sensor, 16 MP macro and depth sensor (2 MP). On the front, it has a 16 MP sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor (both to the left of the screen, at the top). Unlike the latest model, the G100 can shoot in 4K resolution at up to 60fps and in 6K at 30fps.

The Moto G200’s range of cameras promises brilliant images and videos at any time of day

Connectivity

The Moto G200 is Dual SIM, has NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The older model is also Dual Sim and has NFC, 5G (n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n28/n38/n41/n66/n77/n78), Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

Drums

The batteries of both models have the same capacity: 5,000 mAh. However, while the Moto G200 charger is 33W TurboPower, the Moto G100 charger is 20W TurboPower.

Motorola has not yet informed when the Moto G200 will arrive in Brazil. In addition to the top of the line with an intermediate price, the brand announced the launch of four other models: Moto G31, G41, G51, G71, all focused on cost-effectiveness.