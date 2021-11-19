Motorola launches six new Moto G

Over the past two days, Motorola has announced the launch of no fewer than six different cell phones, all belonging to what it calls the “Moto G family”. In other words, they are smartphones from an intermediate line of the American company, but which are usually worth it because of the prices. Most of them have triple camera, long battery life and 5G connection.

The launches are as follows: Moto G Power 2022, Moto G 200 5G, Moto G71 5G, Moto G51 5G, Moto G41 and Moto G31. For now, there are no details about launching in Brazil. However, the company has traditionally refreshed this line with new features. So there’s a good chance they’ll show up around here soon.

Moto G Power

On Wednesday (17), the Moto G Power was announced, scheduled to come out in early 2022 in the United States. There is no forecast of arrival in the Brazilian market. It is an update of the Moto G Power 2021, released last January, although there is not much difference between them.

Moto G Power 2022 Image: Disclosure

The company was keen to emphasize that its 5,000 mAh battery can last three days without needing to be charged. However, a point that stands out is the 10 W charger, which must be slow to charge all this. There are already mid-range Android smartphones with more powerful chargers (the rule is often: the more Watts a charger has, the faster it recharges the phone).

A curious novelty is the chipset replacement: Qualcomm leaves, MediaTek Helio G37 enters, which can be seen as a reduction in the device’s processing power. But the RAM memory, which ensures agility to the system, increased from 3GB to 4GB.

The main camera has also gone from 48 MP to 50 MP, promising to improve image capture, even in less than ideal lighting, although the change should be almost imperceptible for the vast majority of people. The projected price for the Moto G Power 2022 is US$200 (about R$1,111).

Moto G200 5G

Moto G200 5G Image: Disclosure

With the other five releases announced by Motorola this Thursday (18), the company shoots everywhere in the various price ranges that fit in the intermediate smartphones.

The most powerful of these is the Moto G200 5G, which is scheduled for launch in “select markets in Latin America”. Like today’s most advanced Moto G, it promises to deliver good performance with the Snapdragon 888 Plus chip. And, as the name implies, the idea is that it has support for 5G and, in this way, it is a very fast cell phone, with one of the most advanced chips from Qualcomm.

The camera array is also quite promising, with the main sensor having 108 MP, a 13 MP wide angle and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera has 16 MP, which should guarantee good selfies. As in Moto G Power, the battery is 5,000 mAh, but with a much more powerful charger, 33 W.

Moto G71 5G

Moto G71 5G Image: Disclosure

This model is slightly below the Moto G200 5G, but it is still promising and owes a lower price. The chip here is the Snapdragon 695, and the front camera is still 16 MP. At the rear, however, the main sensor has a sensitive reduction to 50 MP (compared to the 108 MP of the Moto G200 5G), with a wide angle of 8 MP (the depth sensor is the same as the previous 2 MP).

The battery also has a 5,000 mAh cell, which should guarantee a reasonable life before needing to be recharged, and the charger shouldn’t be ugly with 30 W. Motorola also plans to launch it in Latin America.

Moto G51 5G

Moto G51 5G Image: Disclosure

Similar to the Moto G71 5G, but lower in performance, with a Snapdragon 480 Plus chip. The front camera is 13 MP, but the rear camera set has the same specs as the previous smartphone. It still promises to be a good mid-range option, offering 5G connectivity and a fairly reasonable 120Hz refresh rate screen.

This rate is important because the higher, the smoother the images are when displayed. In this, the Moto G51 5G beats the Moto G71 5G, which only offers a 60Hz refresh rate.

Motorcycle G41

Motorcycle G41 Image: Disclosure

A little more modest than the others, the Moto G41 repeats some of the characteristics of the Moto G51. The battery is still reasonable (5,000mAh and 30W charger), the refresh rate is 60Hz, the front camera is 13MP, and the rear set has a 48MP camera as its main sensor.

To lower costs, the chip is the MediaTek Helio G85, and it doesn’t have 5G connectivity. It should also be launched in Latin America, informs Motorola.

Motorcycle G31

Motorcycle G31 Image: Disclosure

A brother of the Moto G41, the Moto G31 also does not support 5G mobile internet (it is worth remembering, however, that this novelty should only reach some large Brazilian cities in 2022).

The chip is the same MediaTek Helio G85 as the previous one, but with a superior 50MP rear camera on the main sensor, plus an 8MP wide-angle and 2MP depth sensor. The battery is 5,000 mAh, but the 10 W charger doesn’t excite. Maybe it’s worth the cheaper price, as it should also reach Latin American markets.