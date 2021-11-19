Multiversus, fighting game with characters from Warner, is real

Warner Bros. Games announced, this Thursday (18), the Multiversus platform fighting game, which will bring together characters from different franchises of the company. Some extremely well-known names are Shaggy (Scooby-Doo), Tom & Jerry, Batman, Superman, Jake (the dog from Adventure Time), Garnet (Steven Universe) and Arya Stark (Game of Thrones).

Developed by Player First Games, Multiversus will be released in 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC with cross-play across all platforms, netcode rollback-based dedicated server and content-packed seasons. Pre-registration for upcoming tests is now available on the MultiVersus website.

“The game features matches focusing on cooperative online gameplay, each fighter will be equipped with a set of combat mechanics that contribute to the new 2 vs. 2 approach. This allows fighters to have customizable combos that match the characters as they fight. Wonder Woman and her Bond of Truth can get a little help from Shaggy and her sandwich projectile, and Arya Stark’s face-shifting skill complements Superman’s laser vision. The impossible can be made possible through combinations, making it the team clashes even more surprising”, stated in a statement sent to the press.

“The fun-filled fights can be set in various reinvented places from familiar worlds such as the Batcave, Jake and Finn’s Treehouse, and many others. MULTIVERSUS will also include 1 vs. 1 showdowns and a 4-player free mode , where only one fighter will win”, follows the text.

“Multiversus is a dream project for our team at Player First Games and we look forward to officially unveiling the game,” said Tony Huynh, CEO and co-founder of Player First Games. “We built Multiversus from the ground up to be a cooperative game that involves teamwork and strategy. We’re also focused on providing world-class online gameplay through netcode rollback based on a dedicated server so friends and rivals can enjoy a competitive experience. perfect while battling our diverse roster of characters.”