‘Murderer’ Spider Considered Extinct Found on Island of Australia | World

South Australian Museum Killer spider found on island in Australia

Two specimens of the so-called ‘killer spider’, the Zephyrarchaea austini

, were found on Kangaroo Island, Australia. Spiders of this species were considered extinct due to forest fires that occurred in the country between 2019 and 2020.

The species is considered a dangerous and skillful predator, and has existed for over 140 million years. Experts have identified two spiders, a juvenile and a female, in the northwestern part of the island, a stretch unaffected by fire — a different region from what was their only habitat.

According to Jessica Marsh, a researcher at the South Australian Museum, this is a promising discovery. “We’ve been looking for spiders since the fires, so it was an incredible feeling to finally find them,” he said. ABC News.

“These spiders don’t disperse very much, so it’s very unlikely that they moved there before the fires.”

The species is characterized by living in fragile environments: hanging leaves (such as litter) at knee height in low vegetation close to eucalyptus. “It is a highly flammable place, even in low-intensity fires”, explains the researcher.

In addition to Zephyrarchaea austini, other species of killer spiders live in the forests of Madagascar and South Africa.