Murilo Huff and Marília Mendonça’s team make a tattoo to honor her

THE death of Marília Mendonça saddened Brazil in an impressive way. The ‘Queen of Suffering’ was loved by millions of people who miss you today and ease the longing listening to hundreds of songs left by her as a legacy.

The singer countryman Murilo Huff and some band members and of the team by Marília Mendonça decided to make a homage to the singer, days after the tragic accident that led to her death.

They tattooed O ‘All Corners’ tour symbol on the skin, declaring eternal love to Marília, to producer Henrique Bahia and to the singer’s advisor and uncle, Abicieli, who also died in the fatality.

‘Todos os Cantos’ was the name given by Marília Mendonça to the tour performed for her in the capitals of different Brazil states in partnership with Som Livre and Globo in 2019. Um documentary available on GloboPlay shows records made during the tour.

The singer arrived in cities with your team and I was going to the street to leaflet and invite the audience to your show with free entrance what would happen at that night. ‘Todos os Cantos’ was a success and the concerts were attended by millions of Marília Mendonça fans.

Ex-boyfriend and friends pay homage to Marília Mendonça

Murilo Huff didn’t publish anything on social media about the tattoo, but it could be seen on the forearm of the countryman during participation in an article on ‘Fantástico’, on TV Globo, shown last Sunday (14).

O Kaue Chagas musician, which was part of the Marília Mendonça’s band, posted a video making the tattoo and explained the designs on his Instagram profile.

Gustavo Marques, who worked in Marília’s marketing, also got the tattoo. “You became homesick here at home. You will never be forgotten”, wrote on Instagram.

The couple Demetrios landmarks and Kellen Faleiro he was also part of Marília Mendonça’s team and, after the singer’s early death, they decided to skin the love you feel for her.

“Our simple tribute to you… who will be forever marked in our history and in our hearts! That’s a drop in the ocean of what you guys deserve! To the eternal Marília, Henrique and Silveira. And speaking of Saudade… No one will suffer alone everyone will suffer…”, wrote Kellen when publishing the tattoo photo.

O ex-boyfriend of Marília and father of Léo – only 1 year and 11 months old – had a huge love for the singer. They publicly assumed the relationship in 2019, but they met before the backstage of country music in Goiânia.

In between comings and goings, had the opportunity to see the fruit of love of them born. Marília and Murilo Huff had Léo in December 2019. They had finished dating only two months before of plane crash which took place on November 5 in Piedade de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

“Performing a great story: queen always, O infinite always, Jesus forever and ever and the cachaça that ‘we’ liked“, said the musician Kaue Chagas. Check out the video he posted on the internet, showing the tattoo made in honor of Marília Mendonça:

the tragedy

O twin-engine plane that took Marília Mendonça from Goiânia to Caratinga, where he would perform a show on Friday night (5) was near the airport what would it land on when it crashed with electric power wires and fell in a waterfall area in the mining region.

All the passengers and crew from the plane died instantly: Marília, who was 26, her uncle and advisor Abiceli Silveira Dias Filho, 43; producer Henrique Ribeiro, 32; pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, 56; and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana, 37.

