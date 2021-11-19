‘My hand in your face’ · TV News

After being unmasked, Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will mess with the lives of Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Samuel (Michel Gomes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The shrew will approach Tonico (Alexandre Nero) and threaten to tell the secret of the ex’s past. In addition, she will face her big rival in the six o’clock soap opera and even threaten to beat her.

At the chapter set to air next Thursday (25) , the viper will have moved to the casino and will be in his room, which will be invaded by Pilar. “What do you intend with this approach to Tonico? Are you going to deliver Samuel?”, the girl will question.

“Not yet, but I can deliver at any time”, will mock the evil one. “You know Tonico is going to kill Samuel,” counters Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski).

Zayla, however, will feel no pity for the engineer: “It’s his right, isn’t it? Samuel killed his father.” Pilar will then ask why the enemy decided to move to the casino.

“Because I’m not going to give you a second of peace. Your life is here… Now it’s gone, before my hand lands in your face”, will nail the poisonous one. Furious, Pilar will leave the enclosure and later vent to Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) about what had happened.

“And I, dizzy, thinking that after jail, [Zayla] it was going to take shape,” the warrior will lament. “Apparently it came out worse than it came in. I saw hate sparking in her eyes”, will affirm the protagonist of the plot by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

