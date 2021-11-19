NASA seeks volunteers to sleep 30 days upside down

The American space agency (NASA) in partnership with the German Aerospace Center (DLR), is developing a study on sleep disorders in non-gravity environments and, for that, is looking for volunteers who are willing to sleep 30 days upside down , or better: on a bed inclined at 6 degrees, placing the head lower than the rest of the body.

Credit: DLR ReproductionVolunteers will have to lie upside down on a bed inclined at 6 degrees

The research entitled “Nasa Bed rest studies” (studies on bed rest, in free translation) began in 2019. For this stage, volunteers will receive 11 thousand euros, about R$ 69 thousand, to participate.

The tasks involved go beyond just sleeping: they must eat, exercise and even shower with their heads down to see how the human body behaves in the absence of weight, reproducing the displacement of bodily fluids in space.

Your diet is also strictly controlled with meals without additives or artificial sweeteners. Participants are even encouraged to set a goal, such as learning a new language or taking classes online.

During the testing period, there is constant monitoring so that you can understand how their bodies change and why. The results allow the development of measures that will help astronauts on space missions, as well as people bedridden on Earth, explains the NASA website.

To aggravate the volunteers’ discomfort, scientists need to collect data such as heart rate, bone mass and nutrient absorption.

The longer an astronaut is in space, the more serious the health effects can be. Bones lose more than one percent of their minerals and density each month outside of Earth’s orbit, and astronauts are also at risk for diseases such as muscle atrophy, loss of blood volume and cardiovascular deconditioning, which is why they should be sure to eat well and exercise frequently.