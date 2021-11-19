NASA Selects Volunteers to Sleep Upside Down for a Month | Science

NASA, the American space agency, in partnership with the German Space Agency (DLR, in German), will begin to recruit volunteers for a study on sleep disorders developed in non-severe environments, such as those experienced by astronauts. Those selected will be paid 11 thousand euros and will need to sleep in a sloping bed.

Called “Nasa Bed rest studies” (studies on bed rest, in free translation), the research began in 2019. During the tests, the volunteers need to sleep for up to 70 days in a bed inclined at 6 degrees, with their head in the lower part.

Volunteers “must eat, exercise and even shower with their heads down. This makes their bodies adapt as if they were in space. They are monitored continuously so researchers understand how their bodies change and why. The results allow the development of measures that will help astronauts on space missions, as well as people bedridden on Earth,” explains the NASA website.

In this phase of the research, scheduled to take place during the European summer of 2023, the tests will last 59 days, and in 30 of them the volunteers will need to sleep in the inclined bed.

According to the Aerospace Medicine Research Center of the German Space Agency, where the tests will take place, volunteers must be healthy, aged between 24 and 55 years and a minimum height of 153 cm and a maximum of 190 cm.

The payment of 11 thousand euros for the almost two months of tests should cover, according to the German agency, all the costs of the volunteers during the period.

While it seems exciting to contribute to NASA studies, the agency warns adventurers:

“Spending many days in bed may sound great, but most participants agree that boredom sets in quickly. The daily routine – showering, dressing, eating, exercising – takes a long time when you can’t stand up ( …) Participants are encouraged to set a goal, such as learning a new language or taking an online class. Family and friends can visit, which can be a welcome distraction,” says NASA text.

“swollen head, bird legs”

The NASA website explains that, in a weightless environment, blood flow has difficulty sending blood to the legs, and fluids can concentrate in the astronaut’s head, resulting in “swollen head, bird’s legs syndrome”. says the text.

Subjecting volunteers to prolonged periods on an inclined bed, according to the space agency, allows researchers to observe the effects of fluid changes in our bodies, as well as the loss of bone and muscle mass often experienced by astronauts in space.