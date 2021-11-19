NASA will pay up to 11 thousand euros for people…to sleep

Can you imagine having NASA pay you 11 thousand euros (€) just to sleep? Well, apparently we’re just going to continue in the imagination: the American agency is looking for German citizens – and only Germans – for a study conducted in partnership with the German space agency (DLR) and the European (ESA). However, there are some stipulated rules:

NASA did not mention how many people it is looking for, but the study will only assess men, aged between 24 and 55, non-smokers and tall between 1.53 m (meter) and 1.90 m and fluent in German. Mandatorily, all with a body mass index (BMI) between 19 kg and 30 kg per square meter (m²).

Sleep studies may give NASA and other space agencies a better understanding of the long-term effects of microgravity on the human body (Image: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock)

The process is relatively simple: candidates will lie on a bed with a six-degree incline over the head for a period of 30 days to rest (59 days in all). The study summary does not detail this, but suggests that it will involve more than one class. Payment for volunteers is paid in installments.

The aim of the study is to determine the consequences of continuous permanence in microgravity environments and how this impacts human sleep, much like what happens on the International Space Station (ISS).

If this all sounds familiar, it’s because this isn’t the first time the space agency has done this: in 2017, NASA launched a study called “VaPER” (“VIIP and Psychological: Envihab Research), who sought to study the pressure of fluids on the optic nerves, with the same sleep process (the tilt of the head causes the fluids to accumulate in the ocular region).

The difference is that this first part of the study lasted only two weeks. Apparently, in this repetition of the research, NASA wants to study the long-term effects.

“Manned spaceflight will continue to be important for the future in order to be able to conduct microgravity studies, but we must do it in the safest way for astronauts,” said Hansjörg Dittus, member of the DLR executive board.

“This resting study offers space researchers across Europe and the United States the opportunity to work together and jointly acquire as much knowledge about human physiology as they possibly can,” he added.

