Netflix Games is now available for Android phones

Netflix Games, the games division within the popular streaming service, is now available for Android phones. Initially, subscribers using the platform will be able to download and play five titles: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up.

The feature, made available through the Netflix application itself, will be made available in the future, without a defined date, for mobile phones with iOS operating system. The novelty was scheduled for release on November 3, but took a few days to be available.

Netflix promises that this is “just the beginning” and that more “exclusive games” will arrive on the platform. According to the company, this will be offered without ads, fees and in-app purchases. It is worth remembering that, in July 2021, the company increased the prices of all subscription plans in Brazil.

Confirmation about the game catalog was also made by Netflix in July this year, after several rumors in the industry. At the time, the information was revealed through a letter to investors, in which the company highlighted the view that games are a viable form of growth for the growth of the company itself.

How to play Netflix Games?

To access the Netflix Games catalog, simply access the app on your mobile. On the home page, click on “Netflix Games”. With the game options displayed, select the title you want to play, download it through your device’s app store, and access it on the Netflix app.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Bruno Yonezawa at the twitter, TikTok and on Twitch.