Netflix publishes ranking of most watched series and movies in Brazil

After Round 6 becoming a phenomenon among users, Netflix decided to change the way it indicates the audience of its products. That’s why the platform launched the Top10 Netflix, website that promotes the most watched films and series from several countries (including Brazil).

Last month, it was reported that the k-drama was watched in over 111 million homes. The number surpassed the previous record of Bridgerton, which was viewed by 82 million users.

Previously, the standard for measuring audience was viewing for two minutes. However, the method was criticized for being considered inefficient. Given this, the streaming giant decided to change the way it accounts for the popularity of a series or movie.

Now, the audience is measured by the total hours watched. According to the website that explains the new methodology, every Tuesday, four lists are published that bring together the global top 10 of the best in cinema and TV. The four categories are English and non-English language films and series.

These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours users worldwide watched each title from Monday to Sunday for the previous week.

“Having looked at the different options, we believe that engagement measured by hours viewed is a strong indicator of a title’s popularity as well as overall user satisfaction, which is important for retention in subscription services,” writes Pablo Perez De Rosso, vice president of content strategy, planning and analytics at Netflix, in a blog post announcing the move.

The Top 10 shows what is popular in a hundred countries, including Brazil. Check out the most watched series and movies in the country between November 8th and November 14th:

FILMS

Red alert One Match Surprise Revenge & Punishment 7 prisoners 211: The Great Heist Yara Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe Transformers: The Last Knight Fake wife 90 Minutes in Paradise

SERIES