Netflix releases new teaser for the last part of ‘La Casa de Papel’

It’s time to wear the red jumpsuit and Dalí mask for the last time, fans of La Casa de Papel. Before the series’ epic conclusion hit Netflix on December 3rd, the show released a new teaser trailer as well as an impressive new poster.

In the teaser, Álvaro Morte, who plays Sergio / Professor, tells viewers that the final version is “full of absolute tension”, and I don’t think fans would understand otherwise.

global success

The captivating crime series took the world by storm two years ago, after Netflix picked up the first two seasons. The show follows a group of criminals who have decided to carry out the biggest robbery in the world, twice.

La Casa de Papel is a compelling high-stakes drama series that features deep connections between its characters and moments of heartfelt emotion mixed with breathtaking twists. The whole context of the series is to be on the edge, while hoping that the underdogs find their way out of impossible situations.

The new teaser features photos from Part 5, Volume 2 as the team tries to survive the war it got into with the Spanish government. We see tender moments between Denver (Jamie Lorente) and Monica (Esther Acebo), the devastation on Río’s (Miguel Herrán) face after the loss of Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) and scenes of euphoria and sheer terror throughout the team. The teaser also highlights a behind-the-scenes look at making the series that fans have come to cherish with a look at the Part 5 filmmaking process.

Rodrigo De la Serna, who plays Palermo, promises that the final five episodes will not disappoint fans of the series. He says he knows fans will love what’s to come and that he’s very powerful. Palermo was a controversial character in its introduction. However, throughout Part 5, Volume 1, he quickly became an integral part of the team, taking control of the situation within the Bank of Spain.

The final five episodes will be available on Netflix on December 3rd. Check out the new teaser below.