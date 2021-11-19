Neto questions Sylvinho’s choices and says Corinthians would be thrashed by Flamengo holders

Corinthians’ defeat to Flamengo, on Wednesday night, was echoed by presenter Neto. Once again, he criticized the coach Sylvinho’s choices for the match, mainly because of midfielders Vitinho and Luan’s entries in the second half.

“Congratulations, Sylvinho! How do you put Vitinho to play on the left side to score? You have Roni, there’s Adson, there’s Mantuan… 0-0 for Corinthians would be defeated. Then you, Sylvinho, put Luan on! Renato Augusto, with only one leg, you leave him in the field“, asked the presenter during the program Ball Owners.

Until the 48 minutes of the final stage, the duel was tied without goals. In stoppage time, Bruno Henrique, who came off the bench, headed the winning goal. Neto highlighted the fact that Flamengo played in the match with an alternative team and stated that, if they had entered the field with the holders, they would have thrashed Corinthians.

“And it wasn’t even Flamengo’s mixed team on the field. Nor Bauru! There was only one starting player. It was ‘Banguzinho’!”, said Neto.

“If it wasn’t for Cassio yesterday it would be a rout. Made one, two, three, four (saves), ball on the crossbar. Flamengo’s third team. If the starting lineup plays, it would take about six or seven“, completed the former player.

With 50 points, Timão is still in fifth place. At 52, Red Bull Bragantino is the first team within the G-4. Neto questioned the board about Sylvinho’s maintenance for a possible Libertadores dispute in 2022.

“Are you going to leave Sylvinho, Fernando and Doriva for pre-Libertadores? Lose again!”, concluded the presenter.

