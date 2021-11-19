New app Your Phone starts testing on Windows 11

Microsoft distributes this Wednesday (17) another experimental Windows 11 update for members of the Windows Insider program on the Dev Channel. The package is composed of very interesting new features for the operating system, including the new Seu Telephone application and the beloved Media Player .

As predicted, Your Phone has gone through a massive overhaul to fit Win 11: the platform has reorganized interface elements to make notifications more prominent (now placed in left column), tabs segment the available functions — messages, synchronized photos, apps and calls — and, of course, the styling is all-in-one based on the updated Fluent Design.

Your Phone App makes notifications standout and rearranges elements to improve navigation (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

The new Windows Media Player hasn’t been listed as new, but it’s likely to arrive on more computers as of this update. The media player embraces the Windows 11 look with clear heritages from the Win 10 Groove Music player, but with compatibility for videos and other extra features.

The new Media Player is the face of the old Groove Music (Image: Press Release/Microsoft)

New theme options for the virtual keyboard

To increase the richness of the system’s colors, Microsoft has expanded the options of the virtual keyboard palette used in touch-sensitive screens. In this update, testers will notice that the chosen theme also applies to the clipboard and voice typing feature.

On-Screen Keyboard custom themes now apply to other Windows components as well (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

The options have all been entered in the menu of Personalization > Virtual Keyboard. There are currently 13 themes available, between solid colors and more dynamic backgrounds. It is worth checking if there is interest in giving a new face to the component for touch screens.

bug fixes

The list of bug fixes is still huge and, as usual, the Canaltech separates some highlights for you to stay tuned for what Microsoft intends to fix:

Fixed recent updates error that caused Explorer.exe to crash when loading the Taskbar battery icon;

The Taskbar clock has been updated to be more readable;

Keyboard LED indicators, such as the CAPS LOCK key, should return to working as they should;

Microsoft believes it has fixed an issue that caused application icons in the “Recommended” section of the Start Menu to appear interchanged or with “generic versions”.

Update comes gradually

Windows 11 testers on the Dev Channel are already receiving the update, but don’t be surprised if Windows Update hasn’t notified you of pending downloads. As always, Microsoft should roll out the build gradually — and it’s worth checking manually if there’s something to download from the menu. Settings > Windows Update.

As for the other users, all that’s left is to wait. Channel Dev testers are the front lines for evaluating new features, and beyond that is the Beta Channel, where “less adventurous” members of the Windows Insider program get a chance to check out everything that’s new — only later the general public will receive the additions.

