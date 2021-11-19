New defender, departure of Luiz Adriano, controversy in the final of Libertadores and Abel Ferreira: the last of Palmeiras

A day after losing to São Paulo at Allianz Parque, Palmeiras returned to training at the Football Academy. Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez returned from their respective teams and have already moved under the eyes of coach Abel Ferreira.

The duo should even play against Fortaleza on the weekend. The coach’s idea, who spared players at Choque Rei, is to give rhythm to the team that will play the Libertadores decision on the 27th.

Check out the latest news from Palmeiras this Thursday:

The young Helder, who was on loan at Botafogo-SP, returns to Palmeiras and should participate in the pre-season in January. The technical committee will carry out the assessment and may incorporate you into the cast.

New controversy involving the player and fans may have ended his time at Palmeiras. Board does not want to take any action on the eve of the great continental decision.

Uruguayan government approves a bill that frees alcoholic beverages in the Libertadores final. Sale was prohibited due to election in the country.

After choosing an alternative team and losing the derby, Abel Ferreira was “acquitted” by the directors. Planning was ready and having faced São Paulo was considered “lack of luck”.

