New FGTS withdrawal can now be made by group of workers; understand

Who joined until October of this year to the modality of birthday loot from the Severance Indemnity Fund – FGTS, and is born in November, you can already withdraw the corresponding amount. This modality has been one of the most used since it was created in 2019.

Whoever opted for the modality will have a period of up to 90 days to make the withdrawal, if not done, the amount returns to the account of the respective worker who requested it. The amount is credited to the employee’s account indicated by him/her upon joining or directly to a Caixa branch.

Whoever joined this modality, in turn, will not be able to proceed with the total withdrawal of the FGTS when being dismissed. The main objective of this modality is to provide the worker with extra income to face the financial crisis.

It is important to highlight that there is no fixed amount that determines how much to withdraw, but it is based on a percentage according to the worker’s balance. Thus, these withdrawals range from 50% to 5.0% in ascending order of value. It is important to highlight that workers who receive amounts in excess of R$1,000.01 are entitled to an extra amount.

How is the membership to the FGTS birthday withdrawal made

Membership can be done through the FGTS application which is available for Android and iOS operating systems. See step-by-step how to proceed with membership.

1st step

After downloading the application, login is required. If you don’t have the account yet, you need to register.

2nd step

After logging in, click on “My FGTS” and then on “Birthday withdrawal”. It will open a page with all the rules of the sport and the terms and conditions. After reading carefully, as it is a contract, you can opt for membership by clicking on “I agree”.

3rd step

Click on “Join loot-birthday”. After these steps, you will be included to proceed with the withdrawal. It is important that this process be done at least the month before your birthday.