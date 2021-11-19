New Kia Sportage Hybrid makes up to 16.5 km/liter and will come to Brazil

Last month, the new Kia Sportage made its debut, showcasing a bold new design, sleek cabin and an all-new 2.5 engine, promising to offer a hybrid version soon. It didn’t take long for the Sportage Hybrid to arrive, being shown during the Salon in Los Angeles (USA) and which has already been confirmed for Brazil, with a declared autonomy of no less than 805 km.

The Kia Sportage Hybrid 2023 swaps the 2.5 engine for a 1.6 four-cylinder turbocharged engine, combined with a 44 kW electric powertrain and powered by a 1.5 kWh battery pack. The system’s combined power is 226 hp – a huge improvement over the 187 horsepower (138 kW) of the unelectrified engine. And the big highlight, obviously, is in its performance, as it can do up to 16.5 km/liter, an impressive number for a medium SUV.

This engine works with a 6-speed automatic transmission, with the option of front or all-wheel drive, depending on the chosen version. The LX entry-level model comes standard with front-wheel drive, but offers as an option the Kia Active All-Wheel-Drive system, which uses the central locking differential to distribute power evenly. The EX and SX-Prestige models, in turn, adopt the standard all-wheel drive.

In the cockpit, the Kia Sportage Hybrid is almost identical to the regular model. A 12.3″ touchscreen adorns the center console, with Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. This display forms one piece with the 12.3″ digital instrument panel. The SUV also offers wireless smartphone charging and a premium Harman-Kardon audio system.

It will come standard with automatic emergency braking, centering lane-stay assistance, high-beam assistant, and more. In total, the Sportage Hybrid has eight active safety devices at no additional cost. For more, you can put a blind spot monitor, intelligent navigator-based cruise control and 360° camera with 3D vision.

The Kia Sportage Hybrid 2023 will begin sales in the United States in early 2022, at the same time it will arrive in Brazil. The Gandini Group, official representative of the South Korean brand, has already confirmed the launch for March of next year, precisely in this conventional hybrid version.