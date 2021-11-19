New Minimum Wage Value for 2022

The 2022 minimum wage is expected to rise from R$1,100 to R$1,200. This is because the inflation estimate indicated by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) is already at 9.1%, giving the salary an increase of R$ 100.10 for next year.

Inflation has had a rise that is already starting to worry Brazilians, reaching the highest numbers in the last 20 years.

Workers are currently receiving a minimum wage of R$1,100, if there really is the expected value of R$100.10, the minimum wage will rise to R$1,200.10.

This year, this is the third figure announced, forecasting an increase in the minimum wage for next year. Before, the inflation estimate was 6.9% and then there was an increase to 8.4%, now reaching 9.1%.

This is not yet the definitive value of the minimum wage, because by December new adjustments could be made.

no real gain

To comply with a determination of the Federal Constitution, the government needs to adjust the salary annually, taking into account the inflation rate. In this way, ensuring that the worker maintains his purchasing power.

Brazilians had a salary adjustment with real gain in the government of President Michel Temer in 2018. Currently, the salary has not had a real gain and the same will happen in 2022.

Can anyone receive an amount below the national floor?

Not! The worker cannot receive an amount below the minimum wage. The only exception is if the working day is not complete, that is, when the worker has reduced hours, in this way, he will receive an amount proportional to the time worked, which is provided for by OJ (Legal Guidance) No. 358 of SDI-I of the Superior Labor Court (TST).

INSS benefits

Retirements, pensions, sick pay and BPC (Continued Cash Benefit) will have changes in values. This is because each insured person receives the equivalent of a minimum wage per month, which in 2021 is R$ 1,100. Confirming the high salary in 2022, this value will rise to R$ 1,200.10.

Unemployment insurance and PIS/Pasep allowance

Unemployment insurance is also based on the national level, that is, the worker who is dismissed without just cause will receive 1 minimum wage, which in 2022 should be R$1,200.10.