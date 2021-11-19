New Netflix series reveals Zezé Di Camargo’s family intimacy; Watch Trailer· TV News

This Thursday (18th), Netflix released the trailer for É o Amor, a documentary series that promises to reveal new songs, secrets and the intimacy of the family of countryman Zezé Di Camargo. The five-episode production will debut in the streaming catalog on December 9 of this year.

The production portrays the relationship between Zezé and Wanessa Camargo while recording a new album by the two. Along with family and friends, the artists open their lives and tell the story of a family that has been in the spotlight for three decades – for better or for worse.

The recordings took place, for the most part, on the Camargo farm, in the interior of Goiás. A studio was improvised for the production of new songs during the quarantine period.

Father and daughter showed their personal routines and dramas, as well as details on how Wanessa deals with the separation between Zezé and her mother, Zilú Godoi. In the trailer, it is also possible to see moments of tension in the treatment that Graciele Lacerda, the new woman from the sertanejo, makes to get pregnant with the singer.

Singers Thiaguinho, Paula Fernandes, Léo Santana and Felipe Araújo also participated in the production. They used the visit to the farm to sing hit songs.

Tiago Abravanel, former player Denilson, brother-in-law of Zezé, and actresses Cleo Pires and Priscila Fantin, friends of Wanessa Camargo, also make special appearances.

Based on the hit song that gives the series its title, É o Amor intends to show the relationships, not always affectionate, between father and daughter and portray the Camargos in intimacy.

Directed by Ricardo Perez, the attraction is produced by Ventre Studio and is one of the Brazilian productions that arrive on Netflix in 2021. The platform has been betting on national products in competition, increasingly fierce, with other streamings.

Check out the full trailer below.