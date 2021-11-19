New research supports the hypothesis that Covid-19 emerged in animals

The first patient with Covid-19, in Wuhan, China, was infected at the Huanan seafood market – indicating that the virus has spread from animals to humans. This is what an article, published on Thursday (18) in the journal Science, suggests.

The text, signed by Michael Worobey, a scientist at the University of Arizona known for studying the origins of viruses, does not end debates over the origin of the coronavirus (understand them here), but weakens the hypothesis that it came out of laboratory.

The article was peer-reviewed before being accepted into Science.

Worobey did a series of geographic and historical analyzes and concluded that Covid-19’s first victim was a seafood seller in Huanan Market, who manifested symptoms on December 11th.

The market is many kilometers away from the Wuhan Institute of Virology – where some believe the coronavirus was leaked.

Worobey’s conclusion, about the first contaminated, goes against a previous report, by the World Health Organization (WHO) and China, which stated that the first victim was a 41-year-old accountant with no connections to the market and that he would have sick on December 8th.

The unprecedented investigation reveals, however, that the accountant only manifested symptoms of Covid-19 on December 16 – and was hospitalized six days later. The symptoms he had manifested on December 8th were related to dental problems.

Peter Daszak, one of the scientists who went with the WHO to investigate the origin of the pandemic in Wuhan, and who named the accountant as Covid-19’s first victim on Dec. 8, told The New York Times that he is convinced by the investigation of Worobey. “The December 8 date was a mistake,” he confessed.

The article, therefore, reinforces the idea that the virus had zoonotic origin and would have started in the Huanan seafood market.

“In a city with 11 million people [Wuhan], half of the cases are related to a place the size of a football field. It is very difficult to explain this pattern if the outbreak has not started in the market”, the scientist told The New York Times.

Question remains open

Although Worobey’s study supports the hypothesis that the virus emerged in animals, not in the laboratory, it doesn’t end the matter.

The scientist himself says that his article has no definitive evidence on how the pandemic started – and is presented as a “perspective”, a category that Science magazine uses for texts interpreting information that is already public knowledge.

“I don’t think anything can be concluded with great or even moderate confidence about the exact origin of SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan, simply because the underlying data is so limited,” said Jesse Bloom, computational biologist at the Fred Cancer Research Center Hutchinson, to The Washington Post.

It is important to note, however, that Worobey was one of those who questioned the origin of the virus and called for further studies to evaluate the hypothesis that it had leaked from the laboratory. In May, like Bloom, he had signed an article in Science asking for more research to evaluate the hypothesis. Now he’s convinced of Covid-19’s animal origins.