New species of toothless Brazilian dinosaur named after royalty – National

Called Berthasaura Leopoldinae, the fossil was found in a rural stretch of the municipality of Cruzeiro do Oeste, in Paran. (photo: UFRJ/disclosure) The National Museum of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) announced, this Thursday (11/18), the discovery of a new species in Brazilian dinosaur. The entire process to register the species took seven years. The discovery was published in an article in the journal Nature.

Called Berthasaura Leopoldinae, the fossil was found in a rural stretch of the municipality of Cruzeiro do Oeste, in Paran. The excavations took place between 2011 and 2014. The name is a tribute to Bertha Lutz, Brazilian researcher, Empress Maria Leopoldine and Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school.

dinosaur fossil

(photo: Publicity/National Museum) The species lived in Brazil between 70 and 80 million years ago, according to estimates by the researchers.

Berthasaura Leopoldinae drew the attention of researchers as it is the first edentulous species in South America, which means that it has no teeth. Therefore, researchers still cannot say how it fed, but they assume that it could have been a herbivore or omnivore.

The species was around 1 meter long and 80 cm tall. Data were obtained due to the good conservation of the bone.