Newborn found in manhole in India with the help of cats – News

A newborn was rescued from a manhole in India’s most populous city of Mumbai last weekend. Residents were alerted by a group of cats that kept meowing near the entrance to the water drain, saw the child and called the police.

The case took place at dawn on Sunday (14), in Ghatkopar, a neighborhood in the eastern region of Mumbai. Two residents noticed the cats meowing near the manhole and went to check. That’s when they found the child, dressed only in a T-shirt and shivering in the cold.

“The manhole has about 70 cm of space and a very constant flow of water. The baby was turned on her side, and her crying was already very weak. We think she had been abandoned more than an hour ago. Whoever put her there laid bricks covering the entrance so she can’t be found,” said police officer Sheetal Sonawane, who carried out the rescue.

Pantnagar P.stn received a call from a good samaritan that a baby, wrapped in cloth, was dumped in a drain. He was alerted when the neighborhood cats created a ruckus. the baby was rushed to Rajawadi by the Nirbhaya Squad of Pantnagar P.Stn & is now safe & recovering. pic.twitter.com/nEGSDCD6wz — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 15, 2021

In an interview with the Times of India newspaper, the official reported that the girl was “frozen, with her little arms already bluish”. Sheetal then asked the villagers for a blanket. Then, the newborn was taken to a hospital, where she remains hospitalized. The child’s health status is considered good.

She got the name Pari (which means fairy in Hindi). Once she’s better, the baby will be taken up for adoption. The police announced the opening of an investigation to try to find the girl’s parents, who could be accused of abandonment.