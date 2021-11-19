Newborn is rescued from manhole in India after cat alert | World

A baby just a few days old was rescued from a manhole in Mumbai, India, last weekend, thanks to the alert given by cats, which drew the attention of people passing by.

The girl was wearing only a T-shirt and was chilled when she was pulled out of the water, but is recovering well in a hospital, where her health is being monitored.

She was only saved because people were surprised to see a group of cats meowing a lot and with impatient behavior around a manhole. Curious as to why the animals were agitated, they approached and saw the baby.

“When we took the baby out, she was freezing; her arms were already turning blue. We asked for some warm water and a cloth to clean her up,” police officer Sheetal Sonawane told the Times of India newspaper.

Sonawane and a colleague appear with the child in their arms in photos posted by the police on a social network.

Authorities are now investigating how she got there. Most likely it has been abandoned, a not very rare occurrence with female children.

For economic reasons, the rates of infanticide in girls and abortions in female fetuses are high in India. Especially in poorer families, girls are considered a burden – among other things for the dowry that families must give to the groom’s parents.

India passed tough laws to alleviate these practices.

Since 1994, doctors are prohibited from informing parents of the sex of their future baby, but there are families that use other methods to find out and resort to abortion if they know they are expecting a girl.