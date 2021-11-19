Next chapter, Friday, November 19 · TV News

Check out the summary of the next chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol, a soap opera on the 9th of Globo, which airs this Friday (19):

Lara tells Barbara that she doesn’t know any Renato Meirelles. Barbara apologizes to Renato/Christian. Mateus brings together Marie, Lara and Noca. Castilho tells Barbara, Nicole and Rebeca that Santiago has to stop working. Rebeca gives her father an ultimatum. A few months pass. Santiago faints during the ceremony held in his honor.

Túlio guides Renato/Christian on his first day of work in the Redentor network. Ravi promises Joy to help the woman’s family. Elenice meets Alipio during a trip to New York with Teodoro. Renato/Christian refuses to lend Ravi money to help Joy’s family. Ravi resigns.

It’s time for Barbara to give birth, and Mercedes asks Ravi to take her to the hospital. Joy also goes into labor, and is rescued by Renato/Christian. Barbara loses the baby. Ravi learns that his son was born and goes to the hospital, where he meets Renato/Christian. Ravi tells Renato/Christian that his friend’s son didn’t resist. Ravi and Renato/Christian observe Francisco in the nursery.

The chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol are provided by Globo and are subject to change without notice

