Neymar has confirmed injury and is missing PSG, says newspaper | french football

According to the newspaper “L’Equipe”, the exams carried out by Neymar on his return to France found a small injury to the adductor on the left thigh. With that, according to the newspaper, the Brazilian is out of PSG’s match against Nantes, on Saturday, for the French Championship, and the duel against Manchester City, next Wednesday, for the Champions League.
The attacker felt a muscle discomfort last Monday and defrauded the selection in the 0-0 tie against Argentina, by the qualifiers. At the time, Neymar spoke with the coaching staff and, as Brazil was already classified, and he would have an important duel for the Champions, it was decided to preserve the player.
Neymar has seven goals for the Seleção in the qualifiers and is looking for artillery — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF
In addition to Neymar, defender Presnel Kimpembe and defensive midfielder Marco Verratti should be two other players who will be given a rest against Nantes (both have just recovered from injury) to be in better condition for the Champions League match.