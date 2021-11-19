Neymar has detected a lesion and will deplete PSG, says the newspaper

According to information published by the French newspaper “L’Equipe”, Brazilian Neymar underwent some tests on his return to France and a small lesion on his left thigh was detected.

The ace was out of coach Tite’s list for the Brazilian team’s game against Argentina, in San Juan, and will now also be absent for PSG due to the adductor problem. Initially, the period of absence of Neymar is unknown, but the Brazilian could also be out of the Champions League.

Neymar felt the problem last Monday (15), during the preparation of the Brazilian team for the derby against Argentina. Immediately, the player asked to return to Paris for fear of aggravating an injury.

The national team’s medical department then decided to accept the player’s suggestion and released him from the match against Argentina, which ended in a 0-0 draw. from Qatar.

Due to the injury, Neymar will be another PSG embezzlement for next Saturday’s game (20), against Nantes, at Parc des Princes, for the 14th round of the French Championship.

Already recovered from injuries, defender Presnel Kimpembe and defensive midfielder Marco Verratti should be sidelined to improve their fitness and be available for the match against Manchester City, in the Champions League.

Despite this, coach Maurício Pochettino will be able to count on a great reinforcement for the commitment. Defender Sérgio Ramos, who arrived at the club in July, can finally make his debut after living with injuries and physical problems. The Spaniard trained during the week with the other players on the team and has the possibility of being related for the first time.