NGO makes barbecue for homeless people in front of the Stock Exchange’s Golden Bull, in the center of SP | São Paulo

Members of the NGO SP Invisível organized a barbecue for homeless people in front of the Stock Exchange’s Golden Bull, in downtown São Paulo, on Wednesday night (17).

Share this news on Whatsapp

Share this news on Telegram

The non-governmental organization, which seeks to transform the lives of homeless people, bought the meat, prepared the barbecue and also distributed it to street vendors passing by.

“They say that the Taurus symbolizes progress and an improving economy, but that is not the truth. The truth is that the number of people living on the streets, unemployed, has increased, more people are starving and in need of food”, says Vinicius Lima, co-founder of SP Invisível.

2 of 4 NGO holds barbecue for homeless people in front of the Bovespa Touro — Photo: Divulgação/ SP Invisível NGO holds barbecue for homeless people in front of the Bovespa Touro — Photo: Divulgação/ SP Invisível

The rise in food prices has led many families to look for alternatives to eat, such as beef fat and bones in butcher shops and even waste dumpsters.

“The price of meat on the market has increased, everything is very expensive. While Taurus signals progress, this progress does not really exist, we are experiencing a setback“, adds Vinicius Lima.

Bones and fragments of rice and beans enter the Brazilian’s dish

The sculpture inspired by the Bull of Wall Street that was installed in front of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) on Tuesday (16) and has been the target of protests since its inauguration.

3 of 4 The meat was purchased by the organizers and distributed to homeless people and street vendors. — Photo: Disclosure / Invisible SP The meat was purchased by the organizers and distributed to homeless people and street vendors. — Photo: Disclosure / Invisible SP

On Wednesday morning (17), a group put up posters on the sculpture. The action took place around 6:30 am and took about 5 minutes. A B3 security guard tried to stop the action. Ten minutes later, a street cleaning truck passed by to clean 15 de Novembro Street, removing the posters. On Wednesday night, there was the barbecue.

And more: Stock Exchange sculpture turned meme

And this Thursday morning (18th), a new act was performed at the site: with black paint, the sculpture was marked with inscriptions such as “taxing the rich”. In a statement, Movimento Juntos, author of the intervention, said that “we will continue to seek to expose the contradiction between the existence of billionaires while the people live in search of ox bones and chicken carcasses.”

4 of 4 Golden bull from B3 is the target of protests again — Photo: RONALDO SILVA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO B3’s golden bull is the target of protests again — Photo: RONALDO SILVA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

“This week, the Stock Exchange installed the Golden Bull statue in downtown São Paulo. What for them symbolizes the strength of the financial market, for us it is a symbol of hunger, misery and the overexploitation of work. But, it’s also a reminder that we will continue to fight for a life with dignity. And that’s why today we took this symbolic action of protest,” they said.

The sculpture commissioned by B3, inspired by the Bull of Wall Street, the financial center of New York, represents “the optimism and strength of investors” in the financial market.

According to the organizers of the protest, the monument portrays the contradiction of a country that saw its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grow until September, but in an uneven expansion, which especially leaves out the lower income class.